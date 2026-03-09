Bayley Reveals Where She Wants to Wrestle Outside of WWE

Many pro wrestling fans have viewed Bayley as a WWE lifer, but it appears that the first WWE Women's Triple Crown Champion is open to expanding her horizons.

The 36-year-old broke into pro wrestling in 2008 and was picked up by WWE in 2012 before she could get the opportunity to explore much of the wrestling landscape.

While she has gone on to enjoy a Hall of Fame-caliber career, she has seen the industry change dramatically over the course of the last decade, with wrestlers receiving opportunities to work other promotions as a result of WWE collaborating with other entities.

Bayley | Netflix

Bayley reveals where she wants to wrestle

Speaking with Dave LaGreca of Busted Open Radio last week, Bayley noted there are two landing spots in particular she would like to get an opportunity to wrestle in.

“You don’t want to just be one thing. Like, there are so many [promotions]. When you have guys like AJ Styles, Sami Zayn, or Finn Bálor, they’ve all been to these places. So I feel like it’s important to mention the past and mention these things," she said.

"I would love to dip my toes in TNA and AAA. If we have the doors to do that, I would love to go."

TNA's influence on Bayley and women's wrestling

While AAA Luche Libre is currently under the umbrella, TNA Wrestling is in the middle of a multi-year partnership with WWE that has seen wrestlers from both promotions work across brands. While it has primarily been WWE NXT talent that have shown up on TNA television, that does not mean more main roster stars couldn't make the jump.

In the 2000s, while WWE focused its women's wrestling around Bra and Panties matches and pillow fights, TNA was breaking ground in American wrestling with its Knockouts division. Bayley noted that was a major influence on her coming up as a pro wrestler, and would be open to lacing up the boots for the former rival promotion.

Bayley would love an opportunity to wrestle in TNA. | TNAwrestling.com

"TNA was one of my dreams as a kid, you know? I love the Knockouts division. They were like the hottest division for so long. Gail Kim’s one of my favorites. I did a tryout for TNA years ago, like 2010 or something. The Knockouts division has always been a dream.”

Kim previously held a major backstage role with TNA, but was let go by the company last year when Carlos Silva's team took over the promotion.