Mariah May Wins Owen Hart Cup–And Turns on Toni Storm
May will challenge Storm for the AEW women’s championship at All In
Mariah May is the new Owen Hart Cup winner.
And she is headed to Wembley Stadium against AEW women’s champion Toni Storm.
Working beside Storm as her protégé since November, May is now ready for her own starring role. Wearing her Hart-inspired pink-and-black gear, May defeated Willow Nightingale, who was last year’s Owen Cup winner, in the main event of Dynamite, then violently turned on Storm, ending their partnership while leaving Storm covered in blood.
Only 25, May is a star awaiting her breakout moment. That can happen next month at Wembley, where May, a London native, returns home in her pursuit of a world title win.
