Blake Monroe Reveals True Feelings About Leaving AEW For WWE

Mariah May traded her name to fulfill her childhood dream, and is now set for stardom in WWE NXT as Blake Monroe.
The former AEW Women's Champion made her debut earlier this month in NXT, debuting a new Sabrina Carpenter-inspired version of her "glamour" character. Monroe was a lifelong WWE fan, establishing a heavy social media presence as a super fan prior to beginning training to get into the business.
Monroe took to her personal vlog Wednesday, dropping an episode that was taped just before her NXT debut. There, she opened up about how her WWE signing came to be, revealing the end of her time with AEW didn't see her in the best headspace.
“I felt a little dejected at the end of last year, and I didn't know [WWE] was an option for me," she said in it.
This was at the time when Monroe was AEW Women's Champion, having defeated "Timeless" Toni Storm at AEW All In. She would eventually drop the championship to her at AEW Grand Slam Australia, having their blowoff "Hollywood Ending" match at Revolution. This was Monroe's last appearance in the promotion.
That's when she decided to do all she could to get engrained back into loving the art.
"I started training again," she said. "I actually started training at Flatbacks, which is an amazing school, I was training in Atlanta and I just fell in love with wrestling again. I fell in love with wrestling again, and I felt like I was back in the game, and I want to do so much more."
"And I spoke to my manager and he said, 'I believe in you.' And I spoke to people around me and they were like, 'I believe in you.' And I spoke to my parents, who were really the big ones, and even my dad said, 'your life isn't a dress rehearsal, you get one go. This is your dream since you were a little kid.”
That's when Monroe says the pieces came together.
"And so everything happened really quickly," she said. "I’m doing it. I’m officially a WWE Superstar.”
While nothing is official yet, Monroe seems in line for a major push out of the gates, aligning herself for a run at the NXT Women's Championship. She had been with AEW since the fall of 2023, debuting following a successful run in Stardom.
