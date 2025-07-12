Toni Storm Retains The AEW Women's World Championship At All In Texas, Hands Mercedes Moné First AEW Singles Loss
"Timeless" Toni Storm is still the AEW Women's World Champion.
After weeks of feuding following Mercedes Moné's Owen Hart Women's Tournament win at May's Double Or Nothing, Moné and Storm finally locked horns at AEW All In Texas in what many consider to be the biggest women's match in AEW history.
The match was a 25-minute thriller filled with kisses, bloody noses, reversals, and near falls. Storm clinched the win with a Storm Zero off the top turnbuckle, handing Moné her first singles loss in AEW.
The two stars went into the match as the women's division's most decorated performers. In addition to winning the Owen Hart Women's Tournament, Moné is the second-longest reigning AEW TBS Champion, the CMLL World Women's Champion, the EWA Women's Champion, and the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion.
Toni Storm holds the record for the most reigns as AEW Women's World Champion (4) and the most combined days as champion (570).
On the Dynamite before All In, Storm and Moné had a champagne toast at their final face-to-face that quickly ended in a brawl.
The next challenger for the AEW Women's World Championship was determined earlier in the night via a Women's Casino Gauntlet, which ROH Women's World Champion Athena won.
