AEW Collision Preview (8/16/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
In a direct follow up to Wednesday's Dynamite, tonight's Collision in Cincinatti is stacked with action from top to bottom.
Nicknamed as a "Technical Spectacle", four of AEW's most proficient technical wrestlers: Hechicero Lee Moriarty, Nigel McGuinness, and Daniel Garcia, will face off for an opportunity to face Zack Sabre Jr for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Forbidden Door London.
Two of the competitors have a prior history with Sabre Jr. When he made his surprise return to the ring last year in Wembley Stadium, Nigel McGuinness had a dream interaction with fellow British wrestling legend, Sabre in the Casino Gauntlet match. Both wrestlers have expressed a desire to have a singles match, but it hasn't come to fruition yet.
Hechicero and Zack Sabre Jr had three spectacular matches in 2024 in three countries (United States, Mexico, and England) and three separate promotions (NJPW, CMLL, and RevPro). Their record stands at 2-1, favoring Sabre.
Also scheduled for Collision's stop on the road to Forbidden Door are words from the AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm. Storm's rivalry with Athena has reached a fever pitch as they head towards their clash in the O2 Arena.
Athena is set to team with a former foe of hers and Storm's, TBS Champion Mercedes Moné, on Wednesday's Dynamite in Scotland to face the Timeless one and her totally platonic friend, Alex Windsor, who also happens to be one of Moné's Forbidden Door opponents.
Anything is possible when Toni Storm has a mic in her hands. What will she have to say?
Tag Team Action
Jon Moxley has been at odds with JetSpeed in recent weeks, wrestling and defeating both "Speedball" Mike Bailey in singles action. Despite coming up short, JetSpeed has remained a thorn in Mox's side. He has hopes of putting them down for good by tagging with Wheeler Yuta to take them on in his own backyard of Cincinatti, OH.
Will JetSpeed finally be able to pull out a win over the former 4-time AEW World Champion and his Death Riders?
Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong have not always seen eye to eye recently as O'Reilly is hoping to rejoin The Conglomeration, ideally with Strong by his side. Roderick Strong would prefer to focus on their current dynamic as a tag team. Will they be able to stay on the same page while they take on Blake Christian and Lee Johnson?
Big Opportunities
Former TNA X-Division Champion Ace Austin will make his AEW debut on Collision tonight against Ricochet. Austin is from Ohio and has been a free agent since parting ways with TNA in May. In a exclusive video released on AEW's social media platforms, Ace Austin talked about visiting friends while AEW was in his own backyard and Ricochet, accompanied by Gates of Agony, laid down the gauntlet.
What should we expect from the "Inevitable" one in AEW?
Speaking of opportunities, Julia Hart, Kris Statlander, Penelope Ford, and Anna Jay will compete in a 4-way match for a chance to win $100,000. The women's division has splintered off into several alliances over the past few weeks. Will any of those alliances (or lack thereof) influence the outcome of the match?
Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.
How to Watch AEW Collision:
TV Channel: TNT
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
AEW Collision Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
AEW Collision Location:
Location: Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
AEW Collision Card (Announced):
Hechicero vs Lee Moriarty vs Nigel McGuinness vs Daniel Garcia for an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match at Forbidden Door London
Ricochet vs Ace Austin
JetSpeed vs Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta
Julia Hart vs Kris Statlander vs Penelope Ford vs Anna Jay in a $100K 4-Way Collision
Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong vs Blake Christian and Lee Johnson
Juice Robinson vs Bryan Keith
We'll hear from AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm
