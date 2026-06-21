Marina Shafir Makes Violent Father's Day Dedication to Roderick Strong

Marina Shafir and Roderick Strong are happily married. I think?

The couple has been married for seven years, so something is likely working well. You wouldn't be able to tell from their interactions on AEW television. That's what happens when both partners are lethal professional wrestlers.

Shafir joined AEW early in the company's run. She made her debut on the since-ended AEW Dark and Dark Elevation shows back in 2021. As for Strong, he joined the company in 2023 after a long run in the Undisputed Era faction in NXT.

Roderick Strong | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Strong and Shafir haven't had many interactions on AEW television, but the ones they have had have been pretty violent. Since joining AEW, Strong latched on with The Conglomeration faction. Shafir has been a mainstay of The Death Riders next to Jon Moxley, a group that has run over AEW for over a year.

Marina Shafir posts wild tribute to Roderick Strong on Father's Day

This has put Shafir and Strong on the opposite side of a handful of matches and has led to some memorable and painful encounters between the two. Shafir took to social media to celebrate her husband on Father's Day. In a post on Instagram, Shafir shouted out Strong with a batch of pictures from their physical interactions in AEW.

The social media post didn't have a caption of any kind. Simply pictures that detailed their on-screen history together in the company.

The first was a stare-down that both had outside of the ring. The second was Shafir giving a big boot directly to the face of Strong. The third was Strong crushing Shafir with one of his patented backbreakers. The fourth was another stare down shot, and the fifth featured Shafir standing over a fallen Strong on an episode of AEW Collision.

Roderick Strong has a busy week ahead of him in AEW. As part of The Conglomeration, he was selected by Mark Briscoe to join a team at the Forbidden Door PPV event next weekend. Team Mark Briscoe will take on Team MJF inside a steel cage at the event. If Team Mark Briscoe wins the match, he will get a shot at MJF and the AEW Men's World Championship.

AEW Forbidden Door airs live on PPV on Sunday, June 28, from inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Other announced matches or the event include the finals of both the men's and women's Owen Hart Cup tournaments, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. The Dogs for the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championships, and more.