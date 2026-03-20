Mercedes Moné Reveals When She's Returning to AEW

It's been quite some time since we've seen Mercedes Moné inside an AEW ring.

On the New Year's Smash AEW Dynamite special on December 31, Mercedes Moné shockingly dropped the TBS Championship back to the person she defeated for the title in the first place, Willow Nightingale. Willow was able to end Moné's historic TBS Title reign at 584 days.

Days later, on Collision, a vignette for Mercedes aired where she declared she was taking time away from All Elite Wrestling, but warned that when she returned, she would be coming back to collect more than just titles. So, when will the CEO be returning to AEW? It appears we have our answer.

“When I return, I am collecting more than just titles.”



A cold, calculated warning delivered by @MercedesVarnado!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/LWhlFbxw97 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 11, 2026

Mercedes Moné reveals a very specific AEW return timetable

All Elite Wrestling's Mercedes Moné was a recent guest on Wrestling Time for il61 in Italy. When asked if she had a message for her fans awaiting her return, the CEO revealed that, upon wrapping up her Moné Madness Tour, she's coming home to AEW.

"What message do I want to give to my fans? I'm returning really, really soon," Mercedes Moné teased. "But right now, I am on my Moné Madness Tour all over Europe. It ends in Canada, though. First it started in Mexico; now here in Italy. Next stop is Paris, then London, then Poland, then Winnipeg. So after that, Mama is gonna return home."

It's likely not a coincidence that Moné will be defending the WPW Women’s Championship in Winnipeg on March 31 and AEW will host Dynamite in Winnipeg a day later on April 1.

Mercedes Moné's return couldn't come at a better time for AEW

The CEO's return to AEW in less than two weeks is perfect timing for the company, now that it appears one of its top stars could be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

"Timeless" Toni Storm competed in a match against Marina Shafir over the weekend at AEW Revolution. After her victory, she went face-to-face with Shafir's best friend, former UFC and WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey.

It was later announced that Storm and Shafir would compete in a no-holds-barred rematch on Dynamite. However, Storm was pulled from the match minutes before the show due to an attack backstage.

Timeless Toni Storm | All Elite Wrestling - Lee South

Unfortunately, this wasn't part of some elaborate storyline, and AEW had to write Storm out of the show because she wasn't cleared to compete.

To make matters worse, a report from Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Storm will be out of action for "a long time" due to a currently undisclosed injury. So, with AEW's women's division losing its top star for the foreseeable future, there isn't a better time for the CEO to return to All Elite Wrestling.

Stay tuned to The Takedown on SI for more information as it becomes available.