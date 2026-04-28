Warner Bros. Discovery Releases Special AEW Broadcast Schedule for May

The push to AEW Double or Nothing next month in Queens, New York, will be happening as the NHL's best vie for an opportunity to play in this year's Stanley Cup Finals, and those playoff match-ups likely factored in to the altered schedule for Dynamite and Collision episodes leading into the next pay-per-view and beyond.

Warner Bros. Discovery has released the company's broadcast lineup for the month of May, and it will include multiple weeks when Dynamite and Collision air back-to-back in three hour blocks on Wednesday nights. The second hour of Collision is then scheduled air at varying times on Saturday throughout the month.

See where the BEST WRESTLE at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Zv5NtMByzq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 23, 2026

The final episode of AEW Dynamite for April will emanate from the Eaglebank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia this Wednesday night. The show will be headlined by Darby Allin defending his AEW Men's World Championship against Brody King, and MJF will also be challenging Kevin Knight for the TNT Title.

AEW Collision will then air at its normal time, for its usual two-hour block, this coming Saturday, May 2, before broadcast changes for next month take effect on Wednesday, May 6. See the complete schedule below:

Altered AEW broadcast schedule for May 2026

Willow Nightingale | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Saturday, May 2 - AEW Collision at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on TNT and HBO Max

Wednesday, May 6 - AEW Dynamite at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on TBS and HBO Max, AEW Collision to follow at 10 p.m. ET (9 p.m. CT)

Saturday, May 9 - AEW Collision: Fairway to Hell one hour special at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m.) on TNT and HBO Max

Wednesday, May 13 - AEW Dynamite at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on TBS and HBO Max

Saturday, May 16 - AEW Collision at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on TNT and HBO Max

Wednesday, May 20 - AEW Dynamite at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on TBS and HBO Max, AEW Collision to follow at 10 p.m. ET (9 p.m. CT)

Saturday, May 23 - AEW Collision: Countdown to Double or Nothing at 12 a.m. ET (11 p.m. CT) on TNT and HBO Max

Sunday May 24 - AEW Double or Nothing Zero Hour at 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT) on YouTube and HBO Max, AEW Double or Nothing to follow at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on pay-per-view and HBO Max.

Wednesday, May 27 - AEW Dynamite at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on TBS and HBO Max, AEW Collision to follow at 10 p.m. ET (9 p.m. CT)

Saturday, May 30 - AEW Collision at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on TNT and HBO Max, presumably a one hour special