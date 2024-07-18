MJF and Will Ospreay deliver instant classic on ‘Dynamite 250’
The celebration of the 250th episode of Dynamite took place on Wednesday night, and the company that claims to be where the best wrestle delivered. From the opening match to the melee that took the show off the air, Dynamite delivered a bit of something for everyone.
Let's break down all the action from Dynamite 250.
And New
If you happened to miss MJF vs. Will Ospreay for the International Championship, do yourself a favor and find the match immediately. MJF-Ospreay occupied the entire first hour of Dynamite, delivering an instant classic. The match had nearly everything that could possibly happen in a wrestling match. Technical, high-flying, hardcore, every flavor was scooped out to the fans from two of the best in the company.
Both competitors pulled out all the stops—well, almost all the stops, as Ospreay refused to deliver a Tiger Driver to MJF that could have potentially ended the match. However, MJF using his Dynamite Diamond Ring without the official knowing proved to be the final blow as the time limit ticked down nearly to zero.
Winner by pinfall and new International Champion: MJF
Team AEW is getting Acclaimed
Backstage, The Acclaimed caught up with Mark Briscoe to pitch the idea of the team joining Briscoe on Team AEW for next week’s Blood & Guts match with The Elite. Briscoe stated he loved the idea but couldn’t decide on his own. That’s when AEW World Heavyweight Champion Swerve Strickland entered the frame. Strickland agreed that The Acclaimed should join Team AEW, giving the team just one spot remaining before next week.
The Learning Tree needs a clear head for Blood & Guts
The Learning Tree’s Chris Jericho reminds fans what happens when you don’t accept the messages he is sending. However, Minoru Suzuki interrupted Jericho to share his true feelings about learning anything from Jericho.
Suzuki handed Bryan Keith a letter in which Keith announced that next week at Blood & Guts, Jericho would have to defend his F.T.W. Championship against Suzuki, with himself and Big Bill banned from ringside.
Jericho was shocked by the news, then even more shocked when Suzuki sent a headbutt that left Jericho dazed on the canvas.
The Elite find their fifth man
The Elite are seen backstage announcing that Adam Hangman Page has accepted the fifth spot for Team Elite in Blood & Guts. The announcement is the answer to Hangman mysteriously telling the Young Bucks last week that he’ll “do it.”
It’s all about the Mone
Mercedes Mone put her TBS Championship on the line against the Native Beast, Nyla Rose. With The Elite announcing that Britt Baker was banned from ringside for the match, Mone took care of business, ending the match with a Statement Maker and retaining her TBS Championship.
However, after the match, Mone wasn’t thrilled with a masked fan’s Baker sign and tossed the sign on the ground. Lo and behold, Baker was the fan behind the mask, and the D.M.D. jumped the barrier to her hands on the CEO. But security quickly swooped in and stopped Baker from doing any further damage.
Perry wants Allin
Jack Perry is shown backstage announcing to the arena that Darby Allin’s attack on Brandon Cutler meant nothing to him. To prove that, Perry then shows a lifeless Cutler lying on the ground at his feet. After Perry gave Cutler more of a beating, The Scapegoat told Allin to come find him.
All about Mariah
After her vicious turn on Toni Storm last week, the Women’s Owen Cup winner Mariah May tricked the crowd as she entered dressed like the Timeless One. May said it was so fun to mess with Storm these past few months. However, she knew that All In would be her time to become the AEW Women’s Champion. May stated she wants to destroy Storm in front of the entire world.
A Blood & Guts teaser
The main event of Dynamite 250 featured world champ Swerve Strickland against Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada. However, the match between the two quickly turned into a brawl.
The Young Bucks weren’t waiting for next week as they interfered in the match, causing a disqualification. Mark Briscoe joined the fray. Then, one after another, each person competing in the Blood & Guts match next week entered the melee. But Team AEW was outnumbered.
That was until help from the skies entered. Darby Allin evened things up as he soared from atop the arena in an entrance that would make his former partner Sting proud. After Allin’s entrance, the teams began to attack one another once again violently. Now the question becomes: who will reign supreme next week?