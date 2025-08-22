Will Ospreay Shares Details On Injury Status And Surgery Heading Into AEW Forbidden Door (Exclusive)
Will Ospreay says he is compromised heading into his Lights Out Cage Match at AEW Forbidden Door on Sunday, but that fans shouldn't worry too much about his health.
In an interview with The Takedown on SI, Ospreay spoke for the first time in detail about the injuries that are currently plaguing him, the worry he has for the future, the optimism he has thanks to the team around him, and much more.
"I am compromised," Ospreay said. "I've got a few herniated discs pushing against my spinal cord, which is affecting a couple of my nerves. But, I can do stuff and I can perform one last time before I need to go get it all corrected."
Ospreay said that he has been wrestling with this injury for ten months, but it was an MRI after All In that detailed the severity and green lit the plan for surgery.
"I got told after All In that I was gonna need to rest and take some time off to see how this is gonna go." Ospreay said. "And then the MRI's came back and I got told this is worse than what we thought it was gonna be, but that it's manageable. It's absolutely fine. The surgeon even told me that it's not going to get any worse. It just it needs to be corrected."
Don't worry about Will Ospreay
As for fans that may be worried about his well being or whether or not he's taking too much of a risk performing at Forbidden Door this weekend, Ospreay says he's got a wonderful medical team and an even better partner looking after him.
"I have a huge medical team around me, and guys that work with AEW," Ospreay said. They would not allow me to go into the ring unless, if it was a huge percentage of a risk of me getting hurt. Like, honestly, do you think my wife would let me go in a ring if there's a high chance of me dying?"
Ospreay said that he's nervous for what the future holds because he's unsure of what he'll be like after surgery. That's why at Forbidden Door, he says he's ready to go all out.
"I know what lies ahead and I know what's going to be coming after this," Ospreay said. I just don't know what that looks like. People that have said after this, like, there's things that you're gonna have to say no to and there's things that you're gonna have to turn tone down on with my style. And it's not computing in my head, because I feel like I'm in good shape right now.
"If there's even the smallest chance that I'm not going to be the exact same afterwards, I'm just going to go in there (at Forbidden Door) and just be Will Ospreay for one last night."
AEW Forbidden Door 2025 airs live on PPV and Amazon Prime on Sunday. Ospreay leads a team against Jon Moxley and The Death Riders in a Lights Out Cage Match that has "chaos" written all over it.
Other announced matches for the show include Adam Page vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship, Toni Storm vs. Athena for the AEW Women's World Championship, Kazuchika Okada vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW Unified Championship, and much more.
