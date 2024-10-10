MJF Wraps on Happy Gilmore 2; Reportedly Lands Another Movie Role
MJF has not wrestled for AEW since All Out in Chicago, but the former World Champion has remained busy away from the ring.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that Maxwell has now wrapped up filming on the set of Happy Gilmore 2, which is currently under production for a release on Netflix in March of 2025.
While there have been no official details released about his character, it's believed that MJF will have more than just a cameo appearance. PWInsider has heard that MJF will be portraying one of star Adam Sandler's sons in the long-awaited sequel. A blue collar New Englander with a love of hockey, just like his father.
MJF was on set throughout the month of September, according to Fightful, and is expected back on AEW programming sooner rather than later now that he's finished with filming.
Ross Sapp is also reporting that MJF has secured a role in a different Hollywood project, but he could provide very little details other than it's a feature length film with Justin Long and Ron Pearlman already attached to the project.
Deadline reported earlier this summer that Long and Perlman had been cast in Clark Duke's upcoming movie called Stranglehold, but production on that film has already wrapped up. There's no indication that MJF was part of that project, but it's possible he could have filmed his scenes before any word of his casting had surfaced.
We will provide more details on MJF's foray into Hollywood as they become available.
