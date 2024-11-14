MJF vs. Rodrick Strong Match Locked In For AEW Full Gear
For all those fans clamoring for MJF vs. Adam Cole, you will have to wait a little bit longer.
Due to former International Champion Roderick Strong defeating Lance Archer and Adam Cole losing to Konosuke Takeshita on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Strong will battle MJF at Full Gear on Saturday, Nov. 23 from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
Strong wrestled first and beat Lance Archer in a falls count anywhere bout to go 3-0. Cole was up next but came up short, losing to International Champion Konosuke Takeshita with the titlist using MJF"s Dynamite Diamond Ring which made Cole's record 2-1.
Recently, MJF stated that for either Cole or Strong to face him at Full Gear, someone had to win three consecutive bouts. However, Cole said on last week's AEW Dynamite that AEW Owner/CEO Tony Khan told him that if he and Strong won three straight contests, then it would be a three-way at Full Gear. It is unknown if Cole will have a role at the upcoming pay-per-view event.
MJF will compete inside the squared circle for the first time since besting Daneil Garcia at AEW All Out in September.