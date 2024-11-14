Wrestling On FanNation

MJF vs. Rodrick Strong Match Locked In For AEW Full Gear

MJF has his opponent set for AEW Full Gear.

Steven Muelhausen

Feb 22, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; AEW Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman aka MJF appears during AEW Dynamite at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
For all those fans clamoring for MJF vs. Adam Cole, you will have to wait a little bit longer.

Due to former International Champion Roderick Strong defeating Lance Archer and Adam Cole losing to Konosuke Takeshita on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Strong will battle MJF at Full Gear on Saturday, Nov. 23 from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Strong wrestled first and beat Lance Archer in a falls count anywhere bout to go 3-0. Cole was up next but came up short, losing to International Champion Konosuke Takeshita with the titlist using MJF"s Dynamite Diamond Ring which made Cole's record 2-1.

Recently, MJF stated that for either Cole or Strong to face him at Full Gear, someone had to win three consecutive bouts. However, Cole said on last week's AEW Dynamite that AEW Owner/CEO Tony Khan told him that if he and Strong won three straight contests, then it would be a three-way at Full Gear. It is unknown if Cole will have a role at the upcoming pay-per-view event.

MJF will compete inside the squared circle for the first time since besting Daneil Garcia at AEW All Out in September.

Current AEW Full Gear Match Card

AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Kris Statlander

TNT Championship Match: Jack Perry (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

Jay White vs. Hangman Page

Bobby Lashley vs. Swerve Strickland

MJF vs. Roderick Strong

Four-way match for AEW Tag Team titles: Private Party vs. The Outrunners vs. House of Black vs. TBD

Zero Hour: Costco Guy AJ vs. QT Marshall

