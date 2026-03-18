MVP Teases Adding a New Member to the Hurt Syndicate

It sounds like MVP is interested in expanding The Hurt Syndicate again in AEW.

Last year, MJF became the fourth member of The Hurt Syndicate. But to the surprise of pretty much no one, he wasn't a good fit with the faction and quickly found himself on the outside looking in.

A couple of months later, Bobby Lashley suffered an unfortunate injury which caused The Hurt Syndicate to disappear from AEW programming. But with Lashley cleared and ready to return, it sounds like MJF is ready to expand The Hurt Syndicate when they return to television.

The Hurt Syndicate | All Elite Wrestling - Lee South

MVP is interested in adding a "youthful spark" to The Hurt Syndicate

MVP was a recent guest on the Battleground Podcast. When asked about taking someone under the faction's wing, MVP revealed that the trio is currently discussing adding a fourth member even though the addition of MJF didn't work out for them last year.

"It's a possibility. We are currently discussing adding a new member," MVP revealed. "Yeah, we're talking. The last go around, we tried it with MJF, it didn't go well because he just didn't make the cut. He wasn't good enough. He doesn't have the drive, he doesn't have the internal capability for true violence.

"He's a huckster. I went out on a limb and vouched for him with my colleagues, but he just didn't make the cut. So that kind of soured us for a little bit about trying to add somebody new, but we think we do need a little youthfulness. We need a youthful spark. So it could be about time to add a new member."

Who would be a good fit for The Hurt Syndicate in AEW?

It's abundantly clear that someone with the ego the size of MJF was never going to be a good fit in The Hurt Syndicate. A young talent open to the advice and wisdom from MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin makes a lot more sense than a firmly established talent.

A year ago, someone like Kevin Knight would probably have been the perfect fit. But now with the JetSpeed tag team taking off and his meteoric rise in the company, Knight is probably better off without a faction at the moment.

If they were looking to add a duo, a tag team like Private Party could probably greatly benefit from being associated with The Hurt Syndicate, but if they are only looking to add one, that doesn't work either.

Perhaps the best fit would be someone like Bryan Keith or Lio Rush. The latter has plenty of history with Bobby Lashley and appeared to get a refresh in his character over the weekend at AEW Revolution. Who will be the next member of The Hurt Syndicate? We'll find out soon enough.