2025 MMQB Award Picks for NFL MVP, Rookies of the Year, Coach of the Year and More
The past 18 weeks have treated us to one of the most surprising and impossible-to-predict NFL regular seasons in recent memory. Top Super Bowl contenders missed the playoffs altogether, while fresher faces vaulted to the top of the standings. Here at the MMQB, we are looking ahead to the playoff bracket, the draft and covering all things coaching carousel. But before we fully leave the regular season behind, it’s time to dish out some hardware.
Our 10-person panel has voted for our choices to win MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year and Coach of the Year. Our writers and editors all submitted a top-five ballot for every award, resulting in five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc.
Full results for all seven awards are listed below. Tied players are listed first in order of how many ballots they appeared on, then by alphabetical order.
Our voters:
Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter
Conor Orr, senior writer
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Matt Verderame, staff writer
Greg Bishop, senior writer
Michael Rosenberg, senior writer
Andrew Brandt, business of football columnist
John Pluym, managing editor
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Clare Brennan, associate editor
MVP
1. Matthew Stafford: 48 points (8 firsts, 2 seconds)
2. Drake Maye: 42 points (2 firsts, 8 seconds)
3. Josh Allen: 19 points (6 thirds, 1 fifth)
4. Trevor Lawrence: 13 points (2 thirds, 2 fourths, 3 fifths)
5. Christian McCaffrey: 8 points (2 fourths, 4 fifths)
6. Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 7 points (3 fourths, 1 fifth)
7. Myles Garrett: 4 points (2 fourths)
T-8. James Cook: 3 points (1 third)
T-8. Sam Darnold: 3 points (1 third)
10. Justin Herbert: 2 points (1 fourth)
11. Bo Nix: 1 point (1 fifth)
NFL fans and analysts have been debating between Matthew Stafford and Drake Maye for weeks now, and eight of our 10 voters went with the Rams’ veteran quarterback who had a career year. They were first and second on every ballot. Five other quarterbacks received top-five votes, along with a pair of running backs and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Myles Garrett was the lone defensive player to receive a vote, appearing on two ballots. We will see some of these nonquarterback names again for some of the awards below.
Offensive Player of the Year
T-1. Christian McCaffrey: 41 points (5 firsts, 2 seconds, 2 thirds, 1 fourth)
T-1. Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 41 points (5 firsts, 2 seconds, 2 thirds, 1 fourth)
3. Bijan Robinson: 23 points (3 seconds, 1 third, 3 fourths, 2 fifths)
4. James Cook: 20 points (2 seconds, 2 thirds, 1 fourth, 4 fifths)
5. Puka Nacua: 18 points (1 second, 2 thirds, 2 fourths, 4 fifths)
6. Jonathan Taylor: 5 points (1 third, 1 fourth)
7. Trey McBride: 2 points (1 fourth)
Of the seven awards we voted on, Offensive Player of the Year is the only one to finish in a tie. Christian McCaffrey and Jaxon Smith-Njigba both appeared on all 10 ballots, with the same vote share that was split between the top four spots. It’s an unexpected quirk that recognizes both the top running back and receiver, who shared all 10 of the first-place votes. As has been typical in recent years, our voters used this award to recognize top nonquarterbacks, with no QBs garnering a single vote. Bijan Robinson, James Cook and Puka Nacua all appeared on nine out of 10 ballots.
Defensive Player of the Year
1. Myles Garrett: 50 points (10 firsts)
2. Will Anderson Jr.: 34 points (7 seconds, 2 thirds)
3. Nik Bonitto: 24 points (1 second, 4 thirds, 4 fourths)
4. Danielle Hunter: 13 points (1 second, 1 third, 2 fourths, 2 fifths)
5. Aidan Hutchinson: 8 points (1 second, 1 third, 1 fifth)
6. Derek Stingley Jr.: 6 points (1 fourth, 4 fifths)
7. Brian Burns: 5 points (1 third, 1 fourth)
T-8. Micah Parsons: 3 points (1 fourth, 1 fifth)
T-8. Jeffery Simmons: 3 points (1 third)
10. Jalen Carter: 2 points (1 fourth)
T-11. Ernest Jones IV: 1 point (1 fifth)
T-11. Quinyon Mitchell: 1 point (1 fifth)
Defensive Player of the Year is the only award that resulted in a unanimous selection, as Myles Garrett unsurprisingly received every first-place vote after breaking the NFL’s single-season sack record. Below him, three Texans finished in the top six, with Will Anderson Jr., Danielle Hunter and Derek Stingley Jr. all earning recognition. This was also the award that saw the most players earn votes, thanks to four players at the bottom who appeared on one lone ballot.
Offensive Rookie of the Year
1. Tetairoa McMillan: 49 points (9 firsts, 1 second)
2. Tyler Shough: 31 points (1 first, 4 seconds, 3 thirds, 1 fifth)
3. Emeka Egbuka: 27 points (3 seconds, 2 thirds, 4 fourths, 1 fifth)
4. Tyler Warren: 12 points (3 thirds, 1 fourth, 1 fifth)
T-5. Jaxson Dart: 7 points (2 fourths, 3 fifths)
T-5. Grey Zabel: 7 points (1 second, 1 fourth, 1 fifth)
T-5. Cam Ward: 7 points (1 second, 1 third)
8. TreVeyon Henderson: 5 points (1 third, 2 fifths)
9. Colston Loveland: 4 points (2 fourths)
10. Chimere Dike: 1 point (1 fifth)
Tetairoa McMillan was the first full-time wide receiver drafted last spring, and he finished first in our Offensive Rookie of the Year voting with nine first-place votes. Saints quarterback Tyler Shough was the only other player to receive a first-place vote. Two other quarterbacks received votes, with Jaxson Dart and Cam Ward finishing tied for fifth with Seahawks guard Grey Zabel. In 10th place, Chimere Dike had modest numbers as a receiver but was recognized by one voter for a rookie season that earned him a Pro Bowl nod as a returner.
Defensive Rookie of the Year
1. Carson Schwesinger: 47 points (7 firsts, 3 seconds)
2. Nick Emmanwori: 41 points (2 firsts, 7 seconds, 1 third)
3. James Pearce Jr.: 27 points (8 thirds, 1 fourth, 1 fifth)
4. Mason Graham: 12 points (1 third, 2 fourths, 5 fifths)
5. Xavier Watts: 6 points (3 fourths)
6. Jahdae Barron: 5 points (1 first)
7. Abdul Carter: 4 points (1 first, 2 fifths)
T-8. Jihaad Campbell: 3 points (1 fourth, 1 fifth)
T-8. Jalon Walker: 3 points (1 fourth, 1 fifth)
10. Deone Walker: 1 point (1 fifth)
After Myles Garrett was our unanimous pick for DPOY, linebacker Carson Schwesinger gave the Browns a second award winner by taking home our vote for Defensive Rookie of the Year. Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori earned two first-place votes and Broncos corner Jahdae Barron earned one (though it was the only ballot he appeared on). Yet another Brown, DT Mason Graham, finished in fourth place. Three Falcons defenders earned votes, with James Pearce Jr., Xavier Watts and Jalon Walker all appearing on multiple ballots.
Comeback Player of the Year
1. Christian McCaffrey: 48 points (8 firsts, 2 seconds)
2. Aidan Hutchinson: 35 points (1 first, 4 seconds, 4 thirds, 1 fourth)
3. Trevor Lawrence: 23 points (1 first, 1 second, 2 thirds, 4 fourths)
4. Dak Prescott: 18 points (3 seconds, 2 thirds)
5. Philip Rivers: 11 points (2 fourths, 7 fifths)
6. Stefon Diggs: 10 points (1 third, 3 fourths, 1 fifth)
7. Chris Olave: 4 points (1 third, 1 fifth)
8. Brandon Graham: 1 point (1 fifth)
Christian McCaffrey shared our OPOY award with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but here’s one he gets all to himself. He was our runaway winner for Comeback Player of the Year, with eight first-place votes. Aidan Hutchinson and Trevor Lawrence received the other two first-place picks. Philip Rivers finished in fifth thanks to his return to the league at age 44 after four years of retirement.
Coach of the Year
1. Mike Vrabel: 39 points (3 firsts, 4 seconds, 2 thirds, 1 fourth)
2. Mike Macdonald: 34 points (3 firsts, 2 seconds, 3 thirds, 1 fourth)
3. Liam Coen: 32 points (3 firsts, 1 second, 3 thirds, 1 fourth, 2 fifths)
4. Kyle Shanahan: 23 points (1 first, 2 seconds, 1 third, 2 fourths, 3 fifths)
5. Ben Johnson: 16 points (1 second, 5 fourths, 2 fifths)
6. Sean Payton: 5 points (1 third, 2 fifths)
7. Dave Canales: 1 point (1 fifth)
As expected, Coach of the Year was one of the closest votes, with four different candidates earning first-place votes. In the end, Mike Vrabel was our winner for leading the Patriots to a 14–3 record and the AFC’s No. 2 seed in his first year back in Foxborough. Our top five coaches all appeared on at least eight ballots, with finishes spread all over the map. Mike Macdonald, Liam Coen and Kyle Shanahan all earned at least one first-place vote.