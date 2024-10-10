Nigel McGuinness Gives Update On His In-Ring Future
The career of Nigel McGuinness seemed to be in the rear-view mirror. A combination of concussions and a Hepatitis B diagnosis led to him being out the ring for almost 13 years.
McGuinness shocked wrestling fans with his appearance during the Casino Gauntlet match at AEW’s All In London on August 25th, followed by an AEW World Championship title shot against Bryan Danielson, a rematch that was 15 years in the making.
As to what’s next in the ring, that’s not quite mapped out yet, according to McGuinness. It’s possible the dream match could have been his last hurrah, and he’s good with it.
McGuinness recently appeared on “Talk is Jericho”, and had this to say regarding his future:
“There's always a chance, certainly now that I've realized … I don't want to say it's not as difficult as I thought it was, because it is obviously very difficult, but I think I didn't give myself enough credit for being able to do it and I think I listened to too many people … I'm at that stage now where I feel eternally blessed enough to get back in the ring and I love it, I enjoy it. … Certainly I'm open to the possibility, but if I don't wrestle again, that's okay as well. I've had closure. We'll see what happens.”
Prior to joining AEW, McGuinness was a color commentator with WWE from 2016 to 2022, and was signed to Ring of Honor for the majority of his active in-ring career.
