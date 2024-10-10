AEW WrestleDream Predictions: Is This the End of the Line for Bryan Danielson?
Bryan Danielson grew up roughly an hour away from the Tacoma Dome, the site of Saturday's WrestleDream PPV. If the AEW World Champion loses his title to Jon Moxley, the American Dragon's full-time wrestling career will come to a close on his home turf.
Is this he end of the line for Bryan Danielson or does his final countdown clock still have more time left? Our panel here at The Takedown on SI gives their thoughts on the WrestleDream main event and all the matches going down this Saturday night.
Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos in a 2 Out of 3 Falls Match
Hologram has gotten off to a very impressive start in AEW, remaining undefeated ever since his debut on the July 20 episode of Collision. More than a couple of those victories have come against The Beast Mortos, whom he'll face one more time this Saturday in a 2 Out of 3 Falls Match.
Mortos has put together his own stellar stretch of performances lately, but our panel is in agreeance. Hologram may lose a fall in this one, but he will ultimately remain unbeaten.
Predictions:
- Rick Ucchino: Hologram
- Adam Barnard: Hologram
- Zack Heydorn: Hologram
Mark Briscoe puts his ROH World Championship on the line against Chris Jericho
If the Ocho really wanted to become the Nueve, then he should have kept the name of Mark Briscoe's late brother out of his mouth. The ROH World Champion is going to make Chris Jericho regret many life decisions en route to retaining his title.
It's another clean sweep from our panel. Chris Jericho goes down as Mark Briscoe unleashes a more sadistic side of himself inside the Tacoma Dome.
Predictions:
- Rick Ucchino: Mark Briscoe
- Adam Barnard: Mark Briscoe
- Zack Heydorn: Mark Briscoe
Jack Perry defends his TNT Championship against Katsuyori Shibata
The second of six title matches on the card this weekend will see Jack Perry defeating his TNT Championship against Katsuyori Shibata. The Wrestler is more than worthy enough to challenge for Perry's custom forged title, but this just doesn't feel like to the right time to end his reign. Another unanimous call from the panel.
Predictions:
- Rick Ucchino: Jack Perry
- Adam Barnard: Jack Perry
- Zack Heydorn: Jack Perry
Darby Allin vs. Brody King
Darby Allin could have returned to his home state of Washington this weekend as the AEW World Champion, but he was baited into losing his shot at the title by Jon Moxley. Now, he's looking to start the climb back toward the top of the mountain when he battles long-time rival Brody King.
The general consensus of our panel is that Allin will win the AEW World Championship in the near future and that journey starts with a win over Brody King at WrestleDream.
Predictions:
- Rick Ucchino: Darby Allin
- Adam Barnard: Darby Allin
- Zack Heydorn: Darby Allin
The Young Bucks will put their AEW World Tag Team Titles up against Private Party
You'll notice a theme with these predictions. Our panel is not disagreeing very much. This is a great spot for Private Party to showcase their talents on a grand stage, but a victory over the Young Bucks at this point in time just seems incredibly unlikely.
A great performance on Saturday, though, could catapult Private Party into serious contender status. Not all that dissimilar from the match The Acclaimed had against Swerve in Our Glory at All Out 2022.
Predictions:
- Rick Ucchino: Young Bucks
- Adam Barnard: Young Bucks
- Zack Heydorn: Young Bucks
Will Ospreay defends his AEW International Championship against Ricochet and Konosuke Takeshita in a Triple Threat Match
The relationship between Will Ospreay and the Don Callis Family has completely fallen apart. Konosuke Takeshita is dead set on taking the International Championship away from the best wrestler going today, but Ricochet is also standing in his way.
Any thing goes in a triple threat. Will Don Callis, Kyle Fletcher or any other member of the family get involved in this one? It's about as close to guarantee as you'll see in wrestling.
Finally some disagreements amongst the panel, but at the same time none of us believe Will Ospreay is walking away from WrestleDream with the AEW International Championship. Which means... he probably will find a way to score the victory.
Predictions:
- Rick Ucchino: Konosuke Takeshita thanks to the Don Callis family
- Adam Barnard: Ricochet via help from the Hurt Syndicate
- Zack Heydorn: Konosuke Takeshita, also thanks to an assist from the Don Callis family
Hangman Page vs. Jay White
Jay White is looking for redemption against Hangman Adam Page this weekend. Not only did the Switchblade lose to Hangman in the Owen Hart Foundational Tournament, but he suffered an injury that kept him out of action for the last few months.
In the time that Jay White has been away from AEW, Adam Page has been on a warpath. He's riding a huge wave of momentum heading into WrestleDream and no one here at The Takedown expects that momentum to be halted any time soon.
Predictions:
- Rick Ucchino: Hangman Adam Page
- Adam Barnard: Hangman Adam Page
- Zack Heydorn: Hangman Adam Page
Mariah May defends her AEW Women's Championship against Willow Nightingale
I could simply take our thoughts on both the TNT Championship and AEW World Tag Team Championship matches and paste them here. Willow Nightingale is more than a worthy enough opponent for Mariah May, but it's just not her time to drop the title. Expect the Glamour to come out on top in what will be a very good match up.
Predictions:
- Rick Ucchino: Mariah May
- Adam Barnard: Mariah May
- Zack Heydorn: Mariah May
Bryan Danielson puts his AEW World Championship and his full-time wrestling career on the line against Jon Moxley
Last, but certainly not least, we have arrived at the main event. For only the second time all card our panel has submitted a split decision. While Adam feels that there's still more time left for Bryan Danielson as a full-time competitor, Rick and Zack believe the end is near.
Jon Moxley has been on an absolute warpath since returning to AEW a few weeks ago. He's healthy, laser focused, has the numbers advantage and is highly motivated.
Although those motivations are not entirely clear just yet, Mox is ready to takeout a World Champion who is coming into this match medically compromised. Danielson needs neck surgery. His family wants him home and Moxley will grant their wish, albiet in the most violent way possible.
Predictions:
- Rick Ucchino: Jon Moxley
- Adam Barnard: Bryan Danielson
- Zack Heydorn: Jon Moxley
