EXCLUSIVE: Nigel McGuiness Is Going From Retirement To The Pinnacle Of His Career At AEW Grand Slam

TOMORROW

New York, NY#AEWDynamite Grand Slam

TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT



AEW World Champion @bryandanielson vs @McGuinnessNigel



IF doctors clear Bryan to fight, it will be Danielson vs McGuinness in 2024 in New York at #AEWGrandSlam TOMORROW on TBS! pic.twitter.com/aMumhl2OoQ