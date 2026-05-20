AEW Dynamite & Collision Preview (5/20/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

An explosive 3-hour edition of AEW Dynamite/Collision in Portland, ME, will double as the final stop before AEW Double or Nothing.

Darby Allin has been unstoppable since becoming AEW World Champion, defending the title on nearly every episode of AEW TV since becoming champion, most recently besting Sammy Guevara on AEW Collision last Saturday.

While MJF awaits Allin in a blockbuster title-versus-hair main event at AEW Double or Nothing, Darby Allin will have to get through "Speedball" Mike Bailey tonight, who has been racking up wins and showing a more aggressive edge in recent weeks. Can Darby Allin make it to Sunday still the champion, or will Speedball pull off the upset victory of a lifetime?

More champions in action

Orange Cassidy pinned Dax Harwood a few weeks ago in a Double Jeopardy match to earn a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Now, he's cashing in on the opportunity with the help of Roderick Strong.

FTR will have to not only defend their titles but watch their backs for their Double or Nothing opponents, Christian Cage and Adam Copeland. Can they stay focused and retain their gold?

#AEWDynamite/#AEWCollision

3-HOURS

8/7c, TBS & HBO Max

Wednesday, 5/20



AEW World Tag Team Title

FTR vs @OrangeCassidy/@RoderickStrong



The Conglomeration earned an AEW World Tag Team Title shot when OC beat Dax in Double Jeopardy.



The tag titles are on the line, THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/eZ8VZ5x83l — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 17, 2026

Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong aren't the only members of The Conglomeration in action. Kyle O'Reilly will face Jon Moxley in an eliminator match for the AEW Continental Championship. Before his injury in late 2025 put him on the shelf for months, Kyle O'Reilly gained a lot of momentum, culminating in a huge win over Jon Moxley in a No Holds Barred match at AEW Full Gear 2025.

A lot has changed since the last time Moxley and O'Reilly faced off. Will history repeat itself?

Megan Bayne and Lena Kross' streak of dominance continues to turn heads in AEW. Divine Dominion hasn't yet found a team that can hang in the ring with them, but they're still trying anyway. If their opponents can last in a match with them for five minutes, they'll earn a shot at the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships.

Road to the Owen Hart tournament

The Owen Hart Tournament officially kicks off at AEW Double or Nothing this Sunday, and several participants are warming up ahead of the first round.

Athena | Ring of Honor Wrestling

Athena and Triangle of Madness will team up to take on Thunder Rosa, Mina Shirakawa, and The Brawling Birds in an 8-woman tag team match. Thekla and Jamie Hayter will meet at Double or Nothing in a four-way match for the AEW Women's World Championship, while Alex Windsor will wrestle Willow Nightingale in the first round of the Owen.

Plus, Athena and Mina Shirakawa will have a rematch of their ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025 main event in the Owen first round as well.

With so many intersecting storylines, which team will have the upper hand?

Will Ospreay and Samoa Joe are scheduled to wrestle each other for the first time in the Owen Hart tournament. After Ospreay rejected The Opps' invitation to join their ranks, the group has had an added chip on their shoulders to ensure that he has an early first-round exit from the tournament. Before he can focus on Joe, Ospreay will face Joe's teammate, Katsuyori Shibata, an opponent that Ospreay knows very well from his time in NJPW.

Will Ospreay | All Elite Wrestling

Swerve Strickland will also make his official return to AEW TV tonight before his first-round match versus Bandido at Double or Nothing. Strickland made a surprise appearance at ROH Supercard of Honor over the weekend to attack Bandido.

Swerve Strickland has been sending cryptic messages to Bandido for weeks. What will be his final message before their clash on Sunday?

Also on Dynamite/Collision

Mark Briscoe is back and fully cleared to compete. Briscoe blames Tommaso Ciampa for taking him out of action, and he'll seek revenge tonight in an Anything Goes match. The last time that Briscoe and Ciampa wrestled each other was in January, when Ciampa defeated Briscoe to win the TNT Championship in his AEW in-ring debut. Will he have similar luck tonight?

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Mark Briscoe to win the TNT Championship on the January 31 edition of AEW Collision. | All Elite Wrestling

Ricochet, Andrade El Idolo, and Mark Davis are up against Jericho and the Young Bucks in a trios preview of Saturday's Stadium Stampede match. Before both sides have the help of their respective reinforcements, how will they fare in Portland, ME?

How to Watch AEW Dynamite/Collision Tonight:

Watch: TBS, HBO Max

AEW Dynamite/Collision Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Dynamite/Collision Location:

Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, ME

AEW Dynamite/Collision Card (Announced):

Darby Allin vs. "Speedball" Mike Bailey for the AEW World Championship

FTR vs. The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy & Roderick Strong) for the AEW World Tag Team Championships

Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O'Reilly in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match

Divine Dominion 5-Minute AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Challenge

Athena & Triangle of Madness vs. Thunder Rosa, Mina Shirakawa, & The Brawling Birds

Katsuyori Shibata vs. Will Ospreay

Ricochet, Andrade El Idolo, & Mark Davis vs. Jericho & Young Bucks

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Mark Briscoe in an Anything Goes Match

Swerve Strickland Returns