Ronda Rousey Answers Whether She's Interested in More AEW Appearances

Unless she's kayfabing Kay Adams, Ronda Rousey has shut the door on a run with All Elite Wrestling.

During the run-up to AEW Double or Nothing this past Sunday night, company President Tony Khan left the door wide open for the multi-time WWE Women's Champion to return to programming following her appearance at AEW Revolution back in March.

“I’ve enjoyed working with her in Ring of Honor and having her at AEW Revolution. Anytime she wants to come back to AEW, she’s welcome,” Khan said during the Double or Nothing media call. "She’s one of the great names in combat sports and someone who is a great presence anytime she is here in AEW."

Ronda Rousey doesn't sound interested in more AEW appearances

UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey shuts the door on any future with AEW@RondaRousey | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/y4XYeSxnuJ — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) May 28, 2026

Rousey's appearance at Revolution came after her good friend Marina Shafir lost a match to Timeless Toni Storm. Ronda hit the ring for a face-off with Storm, but they were quickly separated by security personnel.

Rousey was weeks away from her Most Valuable Promotions MMA bout with Gina Carano at the time, a fight she ended up winning with an arm-bar submission in just 17 seconds. She promptly retired from the sport and expressed a desire to extend her family. While appearing on Up and Adams on Thursday morning, the UFC Hall of Famer also shot down any ideas about a return to the professional wrestling ring.

“No, that life of being on the road is probably more time consuming than doing training camp at home,” Rousey said. “I had a great time [at Revolution], but it just happened to be in town and my best friend was there, you know what I mean?”

Ronda Rousey | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

It's been nearly three years since Rousey wrestled an official match. She last competed at ROH on HonorClub #39. She partnered up with Marina Shafir to defeat reigning ROH Women's Champion Athena and Billie Starkz in a tag team bout. It was one of three post-WWE appearances she made in 2023.

Rousey's last hurrah in WWE came back at SummerSlam that same year, where she lost to Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules Match.

It's still unclear what the follow-up to her appearance at AEW Revolution was going to be, if one was ever planned. Timeless Toni Storm was written off television days later ahead of AEW Dynamite. She was attacked backstage by a mystery assailant, who has yet to be identified.

Storm is expected to be out of action for the rest of 2026, at the very least.