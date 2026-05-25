Tony Khan Teases AEW Running a Major Event WrestleMania Weekend in 2027

There's a void in the North American wrestling calendar in 2027, and AEW founder Tony Khan may be looking to fill it.

WWE will host WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia next year, the first time the company has ever taken the event overseas. While it is not yet clear as to when exactly the event will be held, its United States absence means most fans will miss out what has become a yearly traditional gathering of the masses to support the industry.

Naturally, specultion has surfaced that AEW could be interested in exploring running a major wrestling weekend in its place. While little has been said about it so far, Khan offered perhaps his biggest hint yet at potential plans for a signature show next spring.

ONNJ reporter Pat Corsello began to ask Khan a question about the topic following Sunday's Double or Nothing pay-per-view, which resulted in the president's first tip.

"Next April, there's no domestic wrestling weekend in the United States," Corsello noted.

"Yet," Khan interjected, unprompted.

Is an AEW mega wrestling weekend coming?

WrestleMania 43 will be in Saudi Arabia. | WWE.com

WWE had originally announced that this year's WrestleMania 42 would be in New Orleans, with many independent promotions mapping out their schedules to congregate around it. However, months later, the company moved the show to Las Vegas, running Sin City for the second year in a row.

Next year's lack of a major WWE event at that time leaves prime real estate for the taking, should AEW move to do so.

While Khan not going into specifics, he added that the idea is intriguing to him.

"I think it is potentially viable," he said. "And it's a very interesting thought. And we'll have to see what happens in the world landscape between now and then. But certainly, it's a very interesting possibility."

Traditionally, AEW runs pay-per-views in both March and April, with Revolution and Dynasty taking up those slots. Dynasty's inaugural event was in 2024, but Revolution has been a staple since AEW's first year of operations, debuting in 2020 just ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic shutting the world down.

While WWE will be spending spring 2027 overseas, it is expected to bring WrestleMania back to the United States in 2028. Though London has been rumored as a potential landing spot for years, it appears that the city of Nashville is the clubhouse leader to land the big event.

The NFL recently announced the city will receive the Super Bowl in 2030 at the Titans' new Nissan Stadium.