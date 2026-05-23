Tony Khan Addresses a Potential Ronda Rousey Return to AEW

After submitting Gina Carano within seconds last weekend, Ronda Rousey made it perfectly clear that she has wrapped up her fighting career. But could a return to professional wrestling still be in her future?

In the weeks leading up to her MMA return bout, Rousey made a shocking appearance at AEW Revolution in Los Angeles. The multi-time WWE Women's Champion stepped through the ropes for a face-off with "Timeless" Toni Storm before they were separated by security.

Rousey later said she appeared on the pay-per-view to support her good friend Marina Shafir, and to flip a metaphorical middle finger to the folks who are currently running TKO, the parent company of WWE.

“I’m having some babies after this.” 😂@RondaRousey confirms that she’s finished fighting after her fight against @GinaCarano 🙏#RouseyCarano

TOMORROW, May 16

9 PM ET | 6 PM PT

LIVE on Netflix pic.twitter.com/UhPjmYO4Fv — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) May 16, 2026

Now that her fight with Carano is behind her, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Rousey possibly being more involved with All Elite Wrestling during his Double or Nothing media call this week. Khan left the door wide open for her return, but acknowledged that she's currently focused on expanding her family.

“I’ve enjoyed working with her in Ring of Honor and having her at AEW Revolution. Anytime she wants to come back to AEW, she’s welcome,” Khan said. "She’s one of the great names in combat sports and someone who is great presence anytime she is here in AEW."

There was never a follow up between Rousey and Toni Storm, as the mutli-time AEW Women's World Champion was taken out backstage the very first Wednesday night after Revolution. It was later revealed that Storm is expected to be out of action for the remainder of 2026.

Plans change in pro wrestling and AEW is no different

Tony Khan did not specifically mention any ideas he had for future segments involving Storm and Rousey, but while answering a question Thursday afternoon about the injured Willow Nightingale, Khan said his booking is always at the mercy of his performers' health.

"Plans are different. I have thought extensively about the changes I'm making and changes that I have made throughout the year. If you'd asked me at the scrum after Revolution, I had a lot of plans this year that involved 'Timeless' Toni Storm. Those plans are very different without her being available. That changed within a matter of days."

Willow Nightingale is currently dealing with a shoulder injury that forced her to drop out of the Women's Owen Hart Tournament and relinquish the TBS Championship.

Mina Shirakawa vs. Athena | AEW

She was scheduled to face Alex Windsor at Double or Nothing, but that match was replaced by ROH Women's Champion Athena taking on Mina Shirakawa.

Khan said during his call with the media that Athena versus Mina is taking place sooner than he anticipated. He's also waiting for CMLL World Women's Champion Persephone to heal up in order to face Hazuki in the Women's Owen Hart Tournament quarterfinals.