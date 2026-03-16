Ronda Rousey Makes Surprise Appearance at AEW Revolution

The Baddest Woman on the Planet appears to be back in professional wrestling.

Ronda Rousey made a very surprising appearance Sunday night at AEW Revolution, when she stepped into the ring for a face-to-face with multi-time AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm.

Storm had just defeated Rousey's good friend Marina Shafir and was celebrating at the top of the entrance ramp, when Ronda rolled into the ring and gestured for Toni to make her way back into the ring.

.@RONDAROUSEY IS HERE AND CALLING OUT "TIMELESS" TONI STORM!



Watch #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/bU8LYF5iFH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2026

Ronda Rousey wanted a piece of Timeless Toni Storm

Toni appeared more than game for the challenge as she stood up very quickly with a sly smile on her face and started marching toward the ring. A swarm of security personnel hit the ring at the same time and kept both women from making contact with one another.

Marina Shafir took advantage of the chaos and clocked Storm from behind, rendering her unconscious. The Problem and Rousey then fled through the sold-out crowd inside the Crypto.com Arena.

Rousey's appearance at Revolution is particularly surprising as she just made her return to MMA. Ronda and Gina Carano are set to face each other coming up on May 16. That fight will also be taking place in Los Angeles, California and will be broadcast live on Netflix.

Mar 10, 2026; Inglewood, California, United States; Ronda Rousey (left) and Gina Carano (right) face off as Jake Paul (center) watches at a press conference for their upcoming MMA featherweight bout at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The featherweight contest inside the Intuit Dome will be Ronda's first fight in over a decade, and it will be Carano’s first since 2009.

Ronda has largely been retired from wrestling since her second run with WWE ended at SummerSlam 2023. Fellow MMA Four Horsewoman Shayna Baszler defeated her former tag team partner in an MMA Rules Match that received mixed reviews from wrestling fans.

Rousey then made a few appearances on the independent circuit, before wrestling her last match in a tag team bout with Marina Shafir later that same year. The pair defeated ROH Women's World Champion Athena and Billie Starkz on an episode of ROH.

The three-time WWE Women's Champion has been very critical of her time in the company in the years since her departure, and she told Yahoo! Sports last fall that she had no desire for a third tour of duty.

"I really have no reason to go back. I wanted to do a run with the Four Horsewomen and I never got to do that. And now I feel like I’ve already accomplished everything that I wanted to in WWE and all that’s really left for me is to go there and have fun with my friends, and none of my friends are there anymore.”

Marina Shafir is in All Elite Wrestling, however, and Ronda Rousey may be ready to have a bit of fun in Tony Khan's company.