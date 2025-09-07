Wrestling On FanNation

Ronda Rousey Reveals Why She Has No Reason To Attempt A WWE Comeback

The Baddest Woman on the Planet claims she's done with professional wrestling after two separate runs with WWE.

Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey / IMAGO / Hutchins Photo

If you were not aware, there was a great deal about Ronda Rousey's WWE tenure that she simply did not enjoy and the 'Baddest Woman on the Planet' continues to speak out about her experiences with the company during the Vince McMahon-led regime. 

The three-time WWE Women's Champion last competed for WWE at SummerSlam 2023 at Ford Field in Detroit, where she lost an MMA Rules Match to Shayna Baszler. She would make appearances for Wrestling Revolver and ROH later that year, but she's stayed away from the ring since then.

Rousey recently revealed that she believes she's officially retired from professional wrestling, and now she's expounded upon those comments in a new interview with Raj Prashad of Yahoo! Sports.

"I really have no reason to go back. I wanted to do a run with the Four Horsewomen and I never got to do that. And now I feel like I’ve already accomplished everything that I wanted to in WWE and all that’s really left for me is to go there and have fun with my friends, and none of my friends are there anymore.”

Ronda held very little back about her time in WWE while speaking to Raj, calling it an anxiety-filled and chaotic s--- show behind the scenes.

Would Ronda entertain the possibility of working with her friends in another company?

Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair / WWE.com

Most wrestling fans are aware that Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bayley and Mercedes Moné represent the Four Horsewomen of WWE. Rousey meantime, headlines her own group of MMA Four Horsewomen that also includes Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, and Marina Shafir.

All three of those women worked for WWE at various points during their careers, but none are currently with the company. Baszler was most recently released from WWE this past May and is now a free agent, while Shafir has become a staple of Jon Moxley's Death Riders stable in AEW.

Ronda has been very complimentary of Sharif's recent work in All Elite Wrestling, and Baszler could conceivably sign with the company in the near future, but even if that happens, it doesn't sound like a move to AEW is in the cards for Rousey.

“I just don't think I could ever be on the road with the company again. I have two girls now, and hopefully we can have some more soon, I'd love that. And there's just no room in my life to be able to maintain that lifestyle and a family at the same time.”

Published
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com

