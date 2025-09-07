Ronda Rousey Reveals Why She Has No Reason To Attempt A WWE Comeback
If you were not aware, there was a great deal about Ronda Rousey's WWE tenure that she simply did not enjoy and the 'Baddest Woman on the Planet' continues to speak out about her experiences with the company during the Vince McMahon-led regime.
The three-time WWE Women's Champion last competed for WWE at SummerSlam 2023 at Ford Field in Detroit, where she lost an MMA Rules Match to Shayna Baszler. She would make appearances for Wrestling Revolver and ROH later that year, but she's stayed away from the ring since then.
Rousey recently revealed that she believes she's officially retired from professional wrestling, and now she's expounded upon those comments in a new interview with Raj Prashad of Yahoo! Sports.
"I really have no reason to go back. I wanted to do a run with the Four Horsewomen and I never got to do that. And now I feel like I’ve already accomplished everything that I wanted to in WWE and all that’s really left for me is to go there and have fun with my friends, and none of my friends are there anymore.”
Ronda held very little back about her time in WWE while speaking to Raj, calling it an anxiety-filled and chaotic s--- show behind the scenes.
Would Ronda entertain the possibility of working with her friends in another company?
Most wrestling fans are aware that Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bayley and Mercedes Moné represent the Four Horsewomen of WWE. Rousey meantime, headlines her own group of MMA Four Horsewomen that also includes Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, and Marina Shafir.
All three of those women worked for WWE at various points during their careers, but none are currently with the company. Baszler was most recently released from WWE this past May and is now a free agent, while Shafir has become a staple of Jon Moxley's Death Riders stable in AEW.
Ronda has been very complimentary of Sharif's recent work in All Elite Wrestling, and Baszler could conceivably sign with the company in the near future, but even if that happens, it doesn't sound like a move to AEW is in the cards for Rousey.
“I just don't think I could ever be on the road with the company again. I have two girls now, and hopefully we can have some more soon, I'd love that. And there's just no room in my life to be able to maintain that lifestyle and a family at the same time.”
