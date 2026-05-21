Shelton Benjamin Names His Top Pick for The Hurt Syndicate in AEW

Who from AEW would Shelton Benjamin like to add to The Hurt Syndicate?

Back in March, MVP teased that The Hurt Syndicate were looking to add a new member to their group in AEW. Two months later, we haven't seen much progress on that front in the group's actions across Dynamite and Collision.

MJF briefly joined The Hurt Syndicate this time last year, but was kicked out of the faction by the end of the summer. So it's understandable that the trio isn't rushing into adding a fourth member. However, Shelton Benjamin knows who his top pick would be on the AEW roster.

Shelton Benjamin would love to bring Kevin Knight into The Hurt Syndicate

Kevin Knight | All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling's Shelton Benjamin was a recent guest on The Wrestling Classic. When asked about scouting for new members of The Hurt Syndicate, if someone like current TNT Champion Kevin Knight would fit into the group, Benjamin was all for it, declaring that, beyond Cedric Alexander, there is no one in AEW he'd want to add to The Hurt Syndicate more than Knight.

"Absolutely, no question," Shelton Benjamin said. "Straight up, yes. Absolutely. If it were my choice today, if I said I wanted a new member in The Hurt Syndicate.

"Well, The Hurt Syndicate wants a fourth member. Without a doubt, my first pick would be Cedric Alexander. My second pick would be Kevin 'Jet' Knight."

Shelton Benjamin explains why MJF didn't work in The Hurt Syndicate

When asked why things didn't work out with MJF as a member of The Hurt Syndicate, Benjamin said it came down to Friedman marching to the beat of his own drum and not being a team player.

"Why didn't it work? Well, MJF dances to the beat of his own drum," Shelton Benjamin said. "And you know, we are a faction, we're a unit. MJF is an island to himself, and it's better off to leave MJF on MJF Island and let him do him.

"Obviously, things have worked out well for him. So, hey, it didn't work out. We moved on, and hey, good luck to him. And just stay out of our way, otherwise we'll kick your ass."

Bobby Lashley and MJF | AEW

MJF will put his hair on the line this weekend at Double or Nothing against Darby Allin for the AEW World Championship. You can check out our recent interview with MJF by clicking here.

The Takedown on SI will have live coverage of AEW Double or Nothing on Sunday evening.