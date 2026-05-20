MJF Reveals Thoughts on Mick Foley Potentially Joining AEW (Exclusive)

Maxwell Jacob Friedman may be a Long Island hero (or villain, depending on who you ask), but another wrestling legend from the area could be stealing the headlines in AEW sometime soon.

Earlier this week, The Takedown on SI reported that AEW has expressed interest in bringing WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley into the company in some capacity. Said interest that comes uniquely timed as AEW Double or Nothing hails from Flushing, N.Y., an hour west of where Foley grew up.

MJF will head into the main event of that show in a Title vs. Hair match with AEW World Champion Darby Allin, as the 30-year-old puts his hair on the line against one of the craziest men in all of wrestling. A man who, according to Friedman, was heavily influenced by "The Hardcore Legend" himself.

Speaking with The Takedown on SI on Tuesday, MJF expressed little interest in working with Foley in AEW.

"I think Mick Foley is fat, and he's ugly. And I think he was the blueprint for what Darby Allin is now, which makes me hate him even more," he said. "That's what I think of Mick Foley."

Foley's WWE run comes to a close

The Foley and AEW talk has picked up steam in the aftermath of the 60-year-old announcing his intentions to cut ties with WWE this summer.

Mick Foley | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Back in December, President Donald Trump made comments about the death of actor Rob Reiner that Foley took offense to. In the aftermath, he announced he would allow his WWE Legends deal to expire in June, moving on from WWE because of its ties to the Trump administration.

Former WWE executive Linda McMahon is currently a member of Trump's cabinet, and chief content officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has been highlighted frequently on social media by the administration.

WWE will also participate in the UFC event at the White House this summer to celebrate America's 250th anniversary.

WWE Legends deals do not prohibit talent from appearing on other companies' television shows, as names like Rob Van Dam and Diamond Dallas Page have shown up on AEW programming while also under Legends deals. In theory, this would allow Foley to show up in AEW even before his Legends deal expires. Additionally, a match between Foley and MJF almost happened once before.

Foley recently appeared for GCW during WrestleMania weekend, appearing alongside The Sandman in his wrestling retirement match against The Invisible Man. While he has been on TV for almost every major promotion on the planet, AEW is the one that has evaded him so far.