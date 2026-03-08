Surprising Update on Kevin Knight's AEW Contract Status

The Jet will not be taking off for another company any time soon.

Kevin Knight is coming up on his one-year anniversary in All Elite Wrestling, and after a stellar 12-month stretch, he has now reportedly been rewarded with a new contract.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that Knight surprisingly only signed a one-year deal with AEW after his agreement with New Japan Pro Wrestling expired right before Wrestle Kingdom 2025. Which means in theory, he could have exited the company by now.

He made his debut on the March 29 edition of AEW Collision in a match against Jay White, and although he lost, he put together a standout performance. And he has only continued to impress in the ring ever since.

AEW World Champion @The_MJF isn't fast enough to catch @Jet2Flyy!



March 5, 2026

"He's now on a multi-year deal," Ross Sapp said in his report about Knight. "His work has been highly regarded within AEW. He became trios champion along side Speedball Mike Bailey and Hangman Page, and just worked against Swerve Strickland and MJF on AEW TV."

Kevin Knight especially impressed this past Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite. He went toe-to-toe with Maxwell Jacob Friedman in a battle for the AEW Men's World Championship, and if it wasn't for a crafty move by MJF to kick the referee into the ropes, Knight would have won the title.

He then competed again in the main event less than two hours later, again in a losing effort. Thanks to MJF's involvement, Knight, Speedball Mike Bailey and "Hangman" Adam Page dropped the AEW World Trios Championship to the Don Callis Family.

Adam Page is set to challenge MJF for the AEW Men's World Championship at AEW Revolution on Sunday, March 15, which means that Hangman was unavailable for the Trios Titles rematch that is taking place on the same show. Instead, Mistico will be teaming with Knight and Bailey against Kyle Fletcher, Kazuchika Okada and Mark Davis.

AEW Revolution Card (announced):

MJF vs. "Hangman" Adam Page | All Elite Wrestling

Last Chance Texas Death Match: MJF (c) vs. "Hangman" Adam Page for the AEW Men's World Championship

Two-out-of-Three Falls Match: Thekla (c) vs. Kris Statlander for the AEW Women’s World Championship

No Time Limit: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the Continental Championship

FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championship

Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis (c) vs. Kevin Knight, Mike Bailey & Mistico for the AEW World Trios Championship

Andrade El Idolo vs. Bandido