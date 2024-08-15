Swerve Strickland Sends Message to Bryan Danielson
AEW is on the road to Wembley Stadium for All In, and that was the focus of tonight’s Dynamite.
Here is how the action unfolded:
The Doctor is in
The TBS Championship was on the line to open up Dynamite. Mercedes Mone and Hikaru Shida were meant to go one-on-one for the gold. However, one-on-one was never in the cards with Mone, as the champ’s new enforcer, Kamille, came in handy to help Mone retain the gold.
After the match, the D.M.D. Britt Baker played some mind games with the champ and Kamille. That ended with Baker finally getting her hands on Mone before Kamille quickly came to the champ’s defense.
Hangman makes quick work
Hangman Page has had one thing on his mind since making his return to AEW, and that’s getting his hands on Swerve Strickland. So it was no surprise that the angry Page was ready to take out his frustrations on Jay Lethal. The match started backstage, then ended violently in the middle of the ring when Page nailed a Buckshot Lariat to secure the win.
There ain’t no grave
After an excellent promo package showing Darby Allin, he was set to appear in front of the crowd. That was until TNT champ Jack Perry called an audible and crashed Allin’s party. Perry was seen dragging Allin backstage and was stopped by officials before squashing his challenger’s neck.
As Perry was pulled away from Allin, the Scapegoat looked into the camera and said he wanted Allin in a Coffin Match at All In. Be careful what you wish for because now the match has been made official.
It’s gonna be May
The AEW Women’s Championship match at All In is official, as Mariah May and Toni Storm will settle their beef in the ring. This match could be the show stealer at Wembley, and May said she would write Storm’s eulogy at All In.
Freshly squeezed
A triple threat match featuring Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly determined who would win the number-one spot in the Casino Gauntlet Match.
The bout was entertaining, but there was an odd spot where Matt Taven and Mike Bennett brought a chair to the ring that was basically meant for an Orange Cassidy to sit down in the middle of the match. However, the match still showed off the talents of all three–and ended with Cassidy grabbing the number-one spot in the Gauntlet match.
Continental Classic
The first-ever European Dynamite takes place next week, and what better match to have for that crowd than Claudio Castagnoli against Kazuchika Okada? A match that was only a dream match a few years ago will now become a reality. When it comes to ratings, expect this one to take all the stars.
Don’t give him the runaround
Hook returned to AEW last Wednesday, and he wasted no time this week calling out the man who had caused him so much pain: Chris Jericho, and Hook challenged him to a F.T.W. championship match on Dynamite. To no surprise, Jericho denied the match, but did offer Hook another option.
Jericho said he would meet Hook at All In if he followed two stipulations. One, if Hook loses at All In, he can no longer challenge for the F.T.W. title. Secondly, Hook must face Big Bill next week on Dynamite. Without blinking, Hook accepted the opportunity.
To be The Elite, you must beat The Elite
In the second title match of the evening, the Young Bucks put their tag gold on the line against The Acclaimed. The challengers wasted little team as they attacked the champs during their entrance. However, getting the upper hand early would not be enough for the challengers, but not for the reason you think.
The Bucks were looking to steal the victory by using their belts as a weapon. However, FTR came to the rescue, leading to physicality between the Bucks and FTR. The official had no choice but to ring the bell, giving the Bucks the victory by disqualification.
After the match, Christopher Daniels announced that FTR may have hurt their chances for a title shot against the Bucks at All In. That is because, this Saturday on Collision, FTR will take on The Acclaimed–and the winner will go to London to take on the Bucks for the gold.
Anything you can do, Swerve can do better
The AEW World Heavyweight Championship match at All In between reigning champ Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson is an emotional roller coaster.
If Danielson doesn’t win, his career is over. Last week, Danielson had to prove he was still hungry and wanted to be the best, defeating Jeff Jarrett in a physical bout. Now it was time for the champion, Swerve Strickland, to show Bryan that anything he could do, the champ could do better.
Danielson was ringside to watch his friend Wheeler Yuta brutally beaten down by the champ. Yuta found some life for a moment, but it was not enough to take down the Swerve. After a vicious headbutt followed by three kicks to the head, Swerve finished Wheeler off with punches, making the ref stop the match due to KO.
Strickland sent a message, and Danielson understood it, especially as a kick to the back of the challenger’s head sent Danielson down to the canvas beside Yuta.
For Danielson, it is all on the line at All In.