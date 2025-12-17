AEW Dynamite Preview (12/17/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

AEW is back across the pond for a special 3-hour edition of Dynamite/Collision Holiday Bash. The roster will deliver the gift of graps to Manchester, England, as part of a week-long tour of the United Kingdom.

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe will be joined by familiar foes Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland for a contract signing to make their three-way world title match at Worlds End official.

The match will be a rematch of Revolution 2024 when Strickland and Page challenged Joe during his first reign as champion. Samoa Joe retained the title that night when Hangman Page tapped out to keep Strickland from winning. Over a year later, much has changed with all three men.

Last year at Revolution, Samoa Joe, Hangman Adam Page, and Swerve Strickland competed in a three-way match for the AEW World title. | All Elite Wrestling

Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland are no longer consumed by their hate for one another and even teamed together last week on Dynamite for the first time to take down Joe's allies and trios partners, Katsuyori Shibata and Powerhouse Hobbs. Now that the problem is taken care of, both men have their sights on becoming AEW World Champion once again.

Samoa Joe finds himself in a vulnerable position heading into the contract signing and the match now that two of his allies have been neutralized. At the same time, two of his enemies are motivated as ever. What will happen in Manchester?

Gold, money, and jewels

All Elite Wrestling

The stakes are high tonight in several matches up and down the card. Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn defeated FTR before they became champions for the third time. Now, the Bang Bang Gang is calling their shot at the titles. Tonight, FTR puts their AEW World Tag Team Championships on the line and reignites their rivalry with the Bang Bang Gang. Can the Bang Bang Gang pull off the win again when it matters most?

Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks reunite as The Elite tonight for the first time since 2023 to take on the Don Callis Family's Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita, and Hechicero in a $1,000,000 winner takes all match. The match will also mark the first time that Kenny Omega will share a ring with his rival, AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada, since Omega's loss to Okada at All In Texas.

Okada recently betrayed the Young Bucks, his former friends who brought him into AEW. Konosuke Takeshita is Kenny Omega's former mentee-turned-rival. Even though Takeshita and Okada are teammates, their disdain for each other grows deeper by the day. Plus, Don Callis wants revenge on the Young Bucks for refusing to join the family and siding with Kenny Omega. With so many explosive dynamics, which team will walk out of Manchester $1,000,000 (or €750,000) richer?

#AEWDynamite + #AEWCollision

Holiday Bash

3-Hour Special

8/7c, TBS + HBO Max

TOMORROW!



Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale!

AEW stars will battle until two remain, then they will fight in a singles match Christmas Eve for the Dynamite Diamond ring.



Find out who TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/5C9ZjYM9Vc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 17, 2025

The annual Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal is also set for Holiday Bash. So far, AEW National Champion Ricochet, Shelton Benjamin, Mark Davis, Anthony Bowens, Brody King, and Max Caster are confirmed to participate.

The winner will go on to face the reigning Dynamite Diamond Ring holder at Dynamite on 34th Street on Christmas Eve. Since AEW's inception, MJF has won and retained the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Will that change this year?

More Continental Classic action

With merely 10 days until Worlds End, the Continental Classic is getting down to the wire. Kyle Fletcher hopes to break a three-way 6 point tie at the top of the Gold League by defeating Pac tonight. However, with the added boost of being in his home country of England, the Bastard seeks to make it a four-way tie at the top by gaining 3 more points.

Over in the Blue League, Jon Moxley and Roderick Strong will battle for the third time this year, this time with 3 points on the line. Their record currently stands at 1-1. With lingering bad blood from the rivalry between the Death Riders and Roderick Strong's allies in The Conglomeration, tonight's fight has all the fuel it needs to get personal. Who will manage to stay focused to get the job done?

Speaking of The Conglomeration, Orange Cassidy and Mascara Dorada are tied in the Blue League at 3 points each and are eager to get more points on the board. Which of them will make it happen?

All Elite Women

After the TBS Champion Mercedes Moné crashed the celebration of new AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron on Collision last week, the CEO has found some allies of her own.

She'll team up with ROH Women's Champion Athena, Marina Shafir, and Megan Bayne to face Babes of Wrath and Timeless Lovebombs in a huge 8-woman all-star tag team match. What will happen, and what will the fallout mean for the TBS and Women's World Tag Team Championships?

How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:

TV: TBS

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Dynamite Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Dynamite Location:

Venue: Co-op Live in Manchester, England

AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):

Samoa Joe vs. Hangman Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland Worlds End AEW World Championship Contract Signing

FTR vs. Bang Bang Gang for the AEW World Tag Team Championships

Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal

The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) vs. The Don Callis Family (Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita, & Hechicero) in a $1,000,000 Winner Takes All Trios Match

Mercedes Moné, Athena, Marina Shafir, & Megan Bayne vs. Babes of Wrath & Timeless Love Bombs in an 8-Woman Tag Team Match

Pac [3] vs. Kyle Fletcher [6] in a Continental Classic Gold League Match

Orange Cassidy [3] vs. Mascara Dorada [3] in a Continental Classic Blue League Match

Roderick Strong [0] vs. Jon Moxley [3] in a Continental Classic Blue League Match

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

Mick Foley Severs Ties With WWE And Reveals The Exact Reason Why

Latest Update On Will Ospreay's Neck Injury And Recovery

Saya Kamitani Is First Woman To Win Tokyo Sports MVP; Takeshita, Sareee Also Honored

Penta Pulled From Lucha Brothers Reunion And Replacement Confirmed