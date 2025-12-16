Latest Update On Will Ospreay's Neck Injury And Recovery

AEW star Will Ospreay is still on the road to recovery after taking some time away from the ring due to a herniated disc earlier this year.

Ospreay underwent surgery back in September and gave fans a glimpse into his recovery when the Body Alignment Clinic posted a few pictures on social media of him engaging in a bit of physical rehabilitation.

Another update on Ospreay's recovery has now come from his fiancée and fellow AEW star, Alex Windsor, who sat down with Metro and revealed that Ospreay is recovering quite well, as one would expect.

Will Ospreay | All Elite Wrestling

Alex Windsor on Will Ospreay's recovery

"Of course, it has been a struggle for him, but he’s doing so well. It’s no surprise, you know, but he’s absolutely smashing it. I personally [think] he’ll be back better than ever. I have no doubt about it in my mind." Alex Windsor, Metro

Windsor also pointed out that watching Ospreay wrestle makes her more fearful than her feelings about her own safety while competing, due to what he will do.

"I don’t feel like I have half as much like angst about myself as I do when I’m watching Will do his stuff. I can’t ask him to maybe do something a bit less crazy. I just have to say, “Well, I hope you’d be all right afterwards." Alex Windsor

Ospreay's most recent match was the Lights Out Steel Cage bout from Forbidden Door back in August. That performance saw Ospreay have his fair share of wild moments and a brutal-looking post-match angle to write him off television for the time being.

AEW has announced a Lights Out Steel Cage Match for Forbidden Door. | AEW - AllEliteWrestling.com

When could Will Ospreay return?

With Will Ospreay's surgery a success and him already starting to get back to normal movement and light workouts, it's hopeful that the "Aerial Assassin" could be making a return sooner rather than later.

Alex Windsor and Ospreay haven't yet given a timeline on when Ospreay might be getting back in the ring. According to the Orthopedic Specialists of SW Florida, getting back to activity that causes strain on the neck could take around 12 weeks of recovery.

That appears to be the most hopeful situation, as it has already been over 12 weeks since Ospreay's surgery. World's End will take place on the 27th. If Ospreay doesn't make a surprise comeback there, it's most likely that he won't be back until next year.

