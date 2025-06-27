Legendary AEW Announcer Jim Ross Shares He's Cancer-Free
Over a month after legendary AEW commentator Jim Ross announced he was diagnosed with colon cancer, he has shared that he is now cancer free after undergoing surgery. He revealed the good news while speaking on his podcast, Grilling JR.
His goal now is to work at the AEW: All In pay-per-view event at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, July 12.
“I’m just glad I came through it without any complications and I’m very blessed in that regard," Ross said on the podcast. "I’m feeling pretty good actually, so I hope to make it to Texas. My plan is to be there so we’ll have to kind of wait and see. I’d love to show up and do a match or two.”
It would definitely be a special moment for Ross and AEW fans alike if he is on the call for the event in a couple weeks.
Ross is a longtime wrestling commentator, including stints with the WCW and WWE. During his time with WWE, he called many of the company's biggest moments. He joined the company at Wrestlemania IX in 1993 and stayed through 2013. He was the voice of the company's famous "Attitude Era" during the Monday Night Wars against WCW in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He left WWE in 2013, but returned in '17 before departing again in '19. He's been with AEW since '19.