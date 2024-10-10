Swerve Strickland Teases What Fans Can Expect From Him At AEW WrestleDream Return
Swerve Strickland will make his return to AEW at WrestleDream on Saturday night and says that fans should expect the next evolution of him when they see him on television for the first time in over a month.
During an appearance on No Contest Wrestling, Strickland talked about his return to AEW, what he hoped to articulate to his fans when he speaks to them for the first time, and exactly what fan expectations should be now that he'll be back in the AEW fold.
"You can always expect the next evolution of me with the subtleties," Strickland said. "Maybe my hair is different. Maybe my look is different. Something is different. You'll feel something different in the air. That's something I always love bringing to the table. You don't know what to expect and that's the beauty of it and the beauty of who I am and what I offer... Let's see how the landscape takes course and I will find my way and adapt into that. Now, people are anticipating a return of who I am, what I have to bring and what's different, what's new, and what old things I'm going to address."
AEW announced during this week's special Title Tuesday episode of Dynamite that Strickland would make his triumphant return at WrestleDream. Strickland has not been seen in AEW since he lost an Unsanctioned Steel Cage Match to "Hangman" Adam Page at the All Out PPV event in early September.
Swerve Strickland is a former AEW World Champion. He won the championship from Samoa Joe at the Dynasty PPV, but lost it to Bryan Danielson in the main event of All In in August. Strickland is also a former AEW World Tag Team Champion in AEW.
AEW WrestleDream airs live on PPV from Tacoma, Washington on Saturday night. In the main event, Bryan Danielson will defend the AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley.