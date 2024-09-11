The Hurt Business: Are Bobby Lashley, MVP And Shelton Benjamin Reuniting In AEW?
Is one of pro wrestling's most dominant factions going to be getting back together but in a different organization?
Fightful Select reports members of The Hurt Business: Bobby Lashley, MVP and Shelton Benjamin have been in talks with All Elite Wrestling about coming into the company under the name, "The Hurt Syndicate". The moniker was filed to be trademarked two weeks ago under Harmless Concept LLC, which has filed other trademarks relating to MVP. The website also reports they haven't been informed if the trio had completed contracts or if it was looming on the horizon.
Along with Cedric Alexander, The Hurt Business were a strong unit for about 18 months, which saw a run with Lashley as the WWE champion along with Alexander and Benjamin as Raw Tag Team champions. However, the faction was split up in the fall of 2021. Despite the group and fans wanting them to reunite, WWE never pulled the trigger.
Lashley, 48, decided not to renew his contract with WWE and let it expire in August, ending his second run with the pro wrestling giant. After a three-year tenure (2005-2008), Lashley returned the night after WrestleMania 34 in April 2018. The highlights of this run included becoming a two-time WWE champion and the winner of the 2023 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.
Like Lashley, MVP decided not to not sign a new deal and let his contract end as well. MVP returned to WWE as a surprise entrant in the 2020 Royal Rumble, where he was eliminated by Brock Lesnar. His showing got back into the fold as not only a wrestle,r but a backstage producer. When The Hurt Business was disbanded, MVP went on to manage Omos.
Benjamin was released by the WWE in September after a six-year run in the organization, ending his second stint with the company. The 49-year-old was a three-time Intercontinental Champion, Tag Team Champion, and 24/7 Champion, with a solo run for the United States title.