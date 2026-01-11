NFL MVP Odds: Matthew Stafford Selected First-Team All-Pro, Has Edge in MVP Race
Did voters give a hint as to who will win the NFL MVP on Saturday?
The Associated Press released its First- and Second-team All-Pro teams, and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was named to the First Team, edging out New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (who made the Second Team).
While sportsbooks have taken down the odds to win the MVP now that the regular season is over, it appears that Stafford has an edge to win MVP -- which will be announced later on this season -- over Maye.
Usually if a player is voted to the First Team All-Pro, that is an indication that they'd be ahead of another player in the MVP race. That's the same thing that the odds said after Week 18, as Stafford flipped the market once again and was a -135 favorite over Maye (+105) to win MVP.
Latest Odds to Win NFL MVP in 2025 Season
- Matthew Stafford: -135
- Drake Maye: +105
- Trevor Lawrence: +15000
- Caleb Williams: +25000
- Josh Allen: +30000
- Sam Darnold: +40000
- Bo Nix: +40000
- Christian McCaffrey: +50000
- CJ Stroud: +50000
- Justin Herbert: +50000
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba: +50000
- Jalen Hurts: +50000
- Baker Mayfield: +100000
The MVP has been a two-man race for most of the second half of the season, and both Maye and Stafford have impressive cases.
Stafford threw for 46 scores during the regular season and led the Rams to the No. 5 seed in the NFC despite the fact that over half of his games came against playoff teams.
As for Maye, he led the Patriots to a 14-3 record and the No. 2 seed in the AFC, leading the NFL in completion percentage while posting a 31-8 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Maye did face the easiest schedule in the NFL this season, as the Patriots only beat one team (the Buffalo Bills) that finished over .500.
While one could argue that this award is still a toss up, the All-Pro teams are certainly an indication that Stafford has gained momentum as the league MVP. The Rams star had been an odds-on favorite to win MVP before turning in a late-season clunker against the Atlanta Falcons, but he re-gained that spot with a strong showing in Week 18.
On Saturday, Stafford and the Rams advanced to the divisional round with a win over the Carolina Panthers, and the veteran quarterback threw for 304 yards and three more scores in the win.
Maye will aim to join Stafford in the divisional round, as he and the Patriots take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. The Patriots are 3.5-point favorites at home in that game as they look to beat a team that finished the regular season over .500 for just the second time.
