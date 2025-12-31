The Key Stats That Will Decide the MVP in Our Latest 2025 QB Rankings
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Carolina Panthers
- Washington Commanders
- Tennessee Titans
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Seattle Seahawks
- San Francisco 49ers
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Philadelphia Eagles
- New York Jets
- New York Giants
- New Orleans Saints
- New England Patriots
- Minnesota Vikings
- Miami Dolphins
- Los Angeles Rams
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Indianapolis Colts
- Houston Texans
- Green Bay Packers
- Detroit Lions
- Denver Broncos
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Cleveland Browns
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Chicago Bears
The 2025 season has been bizarre, and the quarterbacks have been no exception.
Going into autumn, there was significant concern about whether Matthew Stafford could play due to a back injury. He’s gone on to have a tremendous season, which could end in MVP honors. Speaking of which, Drake Maye was expected to be a rising star, not an established superstar by end of season, who could steal the MVP.
Then there’s Patrick Mahomes, once an MVP favorite before the Chiefs fell apart and he sustained an ACL tear, putting him out long-term for the first time in his career. In Baltimore, the Ravens are .500 and Lamar Jackson has muddled along, potentially watching a must-win Week 18 game against the Steelers on Sunday night.
Finally, the young guns are beginning to fire. The Giants, Saints and Titans should all be excited about their rookie quarterbacks, from Jaxson Dart and Tyler Shough to Cam Ward.
But we start with a few of the more underwhelming situations around the league.
Read the previous quarterback rankings here.
32. Brady Cook, New York Jets
Last ranking: N/A
An undrafted rookie free agent, Cook has thrown one touchdown with seven interceptions across four games. The 24-year-old has posted a 32.9% success rate, showing that, at best, he’s a long-term backup.
31. Chris Oladokun, Kansas City Chiefs
Last ranking: N/A
Oladokun is playing out the string for the Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew II both out with knee injuries. In two games (one start), Oladukon has thrown for 177 yards and a touchdown on 4.7 yards per attempt.
30. Quinn Ewers, Miami Dolphins
Last ranking: N/A
The Dolphins are giving some run to Ewers with their playoff hopes gone, and the seventh-round rookie from Texas has shown some flashes. In two starts, Ewers is 1–1 after replacing Tua Tagovailoa, with 485 yards on 8.1 yards per attempt and two touchdowns. The 22-year-old hasn’t been anything special, but he’s shown some promise.
29. Josh Johnson, Washington Commanders
Last ranking: N/A
Johnson came into the NFL in 2008 as a fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers. Since then, he’s played for Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Washington, New York (Jets), Baltimore and San Francisco. He also spent time in the XFL. At 39 years old, Johnson will get another start on Sunday against the Eagles.
28. Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns
Last ranking: 31
Sanders has made six starts, and the results are uneven. He’s thrown for 1,289 yards, seven touchdowns but also 10 interceptions. That said, he’s playing on a team that is consistently one of the league’s worst with lackluster weapons. He’s thrown seven picks over the past three weeks.
27. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
Last ranking: 25
The Panthers are having a surprisingly solid season at 8–8 with the de facto NFC South title game on Saturday against the Buccaneers. However, the offseason brings the looming problem of Young’s fifth-year option. It’s going to be hard for Carolina to justify picking it up, considering Young ranks 28th in EPA (-44.2), ahead of only Spencer Rattler, Joe Flacco, Geno Smith and Cam Ward.
26. Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders
Last ranking: 23
Speaking of Smith, the Raiders’ trade of a third-round pick for the 35-year-old is looking worse by the moment. Smith leads the NFL with 17 interceptions and is 31st in EPA (-87.2) while leading a two-win team. Las Vegas has to consider whether keeping Smith is the right move; his contract runs through 2027, but he has only $18.5 million in guaranteed money remaining.
25. J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings
Last ranking: 32
McCarthy has played better in recent weeks, throwing five touchdowns against two interceptions over his past three starts. However, he’s dealing with a hairline fracture in his throwing hand, his third ailment of this season and fourth since he was taken with the 10th pick in the 2023 draft. McCarthy has started only nine of a possible 33 games. At this point, his durability is a significant concern.
24. Philip Rivers, Indianapolis Colts
Last ranking: N/A
Rivers returning after being retired for five seasons is a terrific story. However, the Colts are 0–3 with Rivers starting. The 44-year-old has four touchdowns against three interceptions while averaging a meager 5.9 yards per attempt. Rivers can now retire once more and wait to see if he eventually gets into the Hall of Fame.
23. Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals
Last ranking: 22
Brissett took the starting job from Kyler Murray and has done a decent job, but is ultimately suited to be a high-end backup. The 10-year veteran has thrown for 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions, but he also has a 1-10 record and a -19.0 EPA, ranking 25th. The Cardinals need to find a solution under center while allowing Brissett to return as a backup in 2026.
22. Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons
Last ranking: 27
Cousins could find himself on the free-agent market this offseason if the Falcons move on from his contract, and don’t be surprised if he has multiple suitors. Even at 37 years old, Cousins is playing well. He’s thrown for 1,541 yards and nine touchdowns in nine games (seven starts), completing 62.4% of his attempts. Realistically, Cousins will probably compete for a job next season as a low-end starter or high-end backup.
21. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
Last ranking: 30
Ward ranks 32nd of 32 qualifying quarterbacks in EPA (-147.4) by a massive margin while also completing 59.7% of his attempts with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Ward can make any throw while extending one play after the next. If the Titans get talent around him, his future is bright.
20. Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints
Last ranking: 29
Shough is making a case to be the Saints’ permanent starter. A 26-year-old rookie, Shough is completing 67.8% of attempts with nine touchdowns and five interceptions while helping New Orleans enjoy a four-game winning streak. For the year, Shough ranks 20th with a -11.2 EPA, but he’s improved steadily with two 300-yard efforts, four touchdowns and zero interceptions over his past three starts.
19. Jaxson Dart, New York Giants
Last ranking: 21
The Giants are having a nightmarish season. They have an interim coach, three wins, and lost both Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo to season-ending injuries. That said, Dart has shown significant potential as a first-round rookie. While his five evaluations for potential concussions are concerning, Dart has totaled 2,497 yards from scrimmage, 22 touchdowns and only five interceptions. Now New York must build around him.
18. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers
Last ranking: 18
Rodgers could be playing his last game on Sunday night, depending on what happens. If he chooses to keep going, it might be hard to find many interested parties for a 41-year-old who has thrown for 3,028 yards and 23 touchdowns while being extremely risk-averse. Rodgers has averaged 5.9 air yards per attempt this season, ranking dead-last among 32 qualifying quarterbacks.
17. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
Last ranking: 17
In Nix’s two-year career, the Broncos have made the playoffs twice. They are a win away from being the AFC’s top seed. He’s also thrown for 3,790 yards and 25 touchdowns this year. However, he’s also averaging 6.4 yards per attempt and has a completion percentage over expectation (CPOE) of -1.4%, ranking 22nd. He’s a solid quarterback with a limited ceiling.
16. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
Last ranking: 15
It’s impossible to be excited about Hurts. He has 25 touchdowns, but he can’t be relied on throwing the ball under coordinator Kevin Patullo, who calls one of the most scared games in the league. Hurts has endured multiple games without a second-half completion. It’s been ugly football from a Super Bowl MVP capable of more.
15. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Last ranking: 13
Throughout September, Mayfield looked like an MVP candidate. The Buccaneers won their first three games, and Mayfield had thrown for six touchdowns without an interception. However, Tampa Bay has cratered, losing seven of its past eight games while Mayfield has dropped to 19th in EPA (-10.0) and 25th in CPOE (-1.8%). He’s still a good quarterback with high peaks, but the notion of getting an extension past 2026 might be in jeopardy.
14. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks
Last ranking: 11
Darnold has endured a rough stretch as the season has wound down. He’s failed to post an EPA of +10.0 or more in any of his past seven games, including four negative scores. That said, Seattle is a win away from the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. For the year, Darnold has thrown 25 touchdowns against 14 interceptions while throwing for 8.5 yards per attempt, second only to Drake Maye.
13. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
Last ranking: 20
Through Jacksonville’s first 11 games, Lawrence threw for 6.5 YPA with 14 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. However, over the Jaguars’ past five games, those figures have improved to 8.3 YPA, 12 scoring strikes and one pick. If he continues playing like this in the postseason, there’s no reason the Jaguars can’t make it to the Super Bowl.
12. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Last ranking: 19
Purdy struggled for much of the year, either before sustaining his turf-toe injury or in the immediate aftermath of his return. He had thrown eight touchdowns against seven interceptions in his first four games this year, with many of his turnovers being egregious misses. But the Niners are rolling now with Purdy, who has 11 touchdown passes over the past three games while throwing for at least 295 yards in each. He looks like the star he was paid to be when San Francisco gave him a $265 million contract this past offseason.
11. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
Last ranking: 16
If Williams can throw for at least 270 yards in Week 18 against the Lions, he’ll become the first Bears quarterback to throw for 4,000 yards in a season. For the year, Williams has continually improved under coach Ben Johnson, posting a positive EPA each of the past three weeks. That said, his league-worst -7.2% remains a considerable concern. He’s missed too many easy throws.
10. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
Last ranking: 12
Stroud has been saddled with an offense that is essentially Nico Collins and friends. Conversely, his defense is the best in the league, meaning Stroud needs only to produce here and there to win. Still, he’s done much more than that with 18 touchdowns on 7.2 YPA in 13 games. Stroud has thrown for only 300 yards once this year, but he’s still one of the NFL’s best pure passers.
9. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
Last ranking: 9
Love has thrived this season despite long-term injuries to both receiver Jayden Reed and tight end Tucker Kraft. In 15 games, he has thrown for 3,381 yards and 23 touchdowns while ranking third in EPA (+95.6) and fifth in CPOE (+3.8%). If the Packers end up making a deep playoff run as the NFC’s seventh seed, Love will be the driving force with superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons sidelined.
8. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Last ranking: 8
Jackson is one of the most electrifying players in the game. He’s a future Hall of Famer and a two-time MVP. That said, if Jackson doesn’t play on Sunday night and the Ravens lose, this season will be remembered as a disappointment for both player and team. When on the field, Jackson has been underwhelming, throwing for 18 touchdowns while rushing for a career-low 340 yards.
7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
Last ranking: 10
Herbert has been under constant pressure all season, dealing with the season-ending injuries to star tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt. The Chargers are a wild-card team with Herbert throwing for 3,727 yards and 26 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Herbert is sitting in Week 18, with some legacy-altering snaps awaiting in the postseason. In the wide-open AFC, Herbert has a chance to change the narrative around him.
6. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
Last ranking: 7
Just looking at his numbers, you’d think Goff had an MVP-caliber season. He’s thrown for 4,233 yards and 33 touchdowns, both top-five figures, while tossing only seven interceptions. However, the Lions are out of the playoffs, and Goff has taken 36 sacks after 31 in 2024. He’s been excellent, but not good enough to avoid Detroit taking a step back.
5. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Last ranking: 6
Forget the stats with Burrow. He’s played only seven games due to his Week 2 foot injury, keeping him sidelined for the better part of 2025. When on the field, nobody is more accurate. He’s also surrounded by elite skill-position talent in Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. The Bengals need a ton around that trio to finally win a Super Bowl, but Burrow is an elite talent in the prime of his career.
4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Last ranking: 5
The conversation around Allen has become absurd. One side believes he can do no wrong. The other feels he can never be the best because Patrick Mahomes exists. Ultimately, the truth is somewhere in the middle. Buffalo is a flawed team, but Allen has a great offensive line and the league’s top runner. The Bills have plenty of talent. Allen is also the engine, totaling 39 touchdowns this year. All that said, if Allen doesn’t win the Super Bowl this season, with no Mahomes in the playoffs, the narrative is going to be ugly this offseason.
3. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Last ranking: 4
Going into Week 18, Prescott leads the NFL with 4,482 passing yards. The Cowboys are 7–8–1, but Prescott has been excellent throughout the year. He ranks third in CPOE (+4.6%) and fourth in EPA (+82.6), trailing only Love, Maye and Matthew Stafford. If Dallas could have provided a defense that doesn’t rank 30th in yards allowed, the Cowboys would be in the postseason with one of the league’s best quarterbacks leading them.
2. Drake Maye, New England Patriots
Last ranking: 2
Maye has taken the league by storm in his second year. Whether using traditional stats or analytics, he’s at the top of almost every category. The 2024 first-round pick paces the NFL in EPA (+139.4) and CPOE (+8.9%), along with yards per attempt (8.9) and QB rating (112.9). Although he has fewer passing yards (4,203) and touchdowns (30) than Stafford, he’s the favorite to win the MVP award.
1. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Last ranking: 1
Before the past few weeks, it appeared Stafford was going to be the runaway MVP. However, in losses to the Seahawks and Falcons, the Rams blew a 16-point lead in Seattle and Stafford tossed three interceptions in an upset loss to Atlanta. The 37-year-old still has elite numbers, with 4,448 passing yards and 42 touchdowns against eight interceptions, but Los Angeles’s late-season swoon could mean Maye earns the hardware.