Toni Storm Releases Bizarre Cassette Tape Messages at AEW WrestleDream

Toni Storm is at it again.

She didn't officially make her AEW return at the AEW WrestleDream on Saturday night, but her presence was certainly felt. AEW was in Florida on Saturday night for the event, which featured the first-ever Clockwork Carnage match in AEW history. Will Ospreay defeated eight other stars in the match to retain his AEW World Championship.

Other notable moments in the ring included The Young Bucks defeating Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight, the AEW debut of Ilja Dragunov, and Mercedes Mone retaining the AEW Women's World Championship. The notable moments outside the ring were owned by Toni Storm.

According to Astrid Pizarro and a report by the Wrestling Observer, cassette tapes filled with Toni Storm songs and words were distributed to select members of the media at WrestleDream. Pizarro was one of the people who received a tape, but did not reveal who she got it from.

Toni Storm makes her presence felt at AEW WrestleDream

The tape was wrapped up in a brown bag. The words "Confidential" and "Play Me" were written on the wrapping, which also had a red lipstick imprint on it. The tape had five tracks on it: the first was called Morning Mantra, the second was Chancy, and the third was Seminar. The fourth and fifth tracks were titled Cineman and Death.

"Timeless" Toni Storm | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

“There it is. And there she is," Storm said on the recording of the first track. "Oh, I look like a dried apple carving. Okay, let’s begin. I am capable, strong, and ready to make the day my mistress. Today, I choose misery, conflict, and hostility in all that I do. I exude fragility, pettiness, and an unfillable void to everyone I see.

"I have no control or responsibility for my thoughts, emotions, and actions. I have everything I need and nothing I want. I face the day with resentment and scorn. My mind is a mess. My heart is in shambles. And my body is barely holding it together like an overstuffed garbage bag. But damn it, I am timeless. All right, let’s start the day."

Toni Storm is a multiple-time AEW world champion, but has not been seen on television since March of this year. Storm has been away from AEW for an undisclosed reason and was written off television after a backstage attack that left her bloody in the locker room.

AEW President, Tony Khan, was asked about Storm's return to the company at the WrestleDream post-show media scrum.

He said he was confident Storm would return to the company.