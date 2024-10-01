Tony Khan Asked Whether He's Watched Vince McMahon Netflix Documentary
The Vince McMahon documentary, "Mr. McMahon", has been the source of constant chatter in pro wrestling circles since its release, and many have had an opinion on the six-episode docuseries.
One person who doesn't is AEW Owner and CEO Tony Khan.
“No, I’ve been so busy with football and wrestling," Khan claimed on a recent appearance on the Quinn and Cantara radio show. "I have not seen that documentary. I’ve not gotten to watch that. Really mostly focused here on what we’re doing in AEW. I do love watching wrestling all over the world, and we work with a lot of the top wrestling leagues."
Khan goes on to say he's never met the former wrestling czar, who was forced to resign as Executive Chairman of TKO on Friday, Jan. 26, due to the sexual abuse allegation lawsuit brought by Janel Grant. The head of All Elite Wrestling did create a stir in April during an appearance on the NFL Network, stating WWE, who is named in the Grant lawsuit, is the Harvey Weinstein of pro wrestling.
MORE: Tony Khan Teases AEW On Max Plans
“I’ve never met [Vince McMahon] and have never really worked with [WWE]. But have really grown up as a wrestling fan and a historian of the pro wrestling business. So, absolutely, we love being the challenger promotion and trying to grow and build AEW from the ground up. You know, it’s only been five years we’ve been around and done a lot in that time.”
Reasons Khan might not have watched the documentary could be that he's trying to finalize a new AEW television deal with Warner Brothers Discovery and planning Wednesday's five-year anniversary show of AEW Dynamite, featuring the title vs. title matchup between heavyweight champion Bryan Danielson and Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada.