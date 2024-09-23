The 10 Highest Paid WWE Wrestlers
WWE is on fire business-wise in 2024, making more money than it ever has in over six decades of doing business. This is why many wrestlers are signing the biggest deals in the promotion's history. Due to contract privacy, limited concrete information is available in regards to exact figures on every stars' deal. Here are the 10 highest paid WWE wrestlers right now (based on salary figures, net worth from 2023 to early 2024, and various reports from sources, including Fightful and Wrestling Observer Newsletter).
1. Brock Lesnar ($5 Million per year)
Despite not appearing on WWE TV in 2024, Brock Lesnar still sits atop as the highest paid wrestler currently under contract for the company. A consistent headliner throughout his career, Lesnar has been a source for some of the biggest matches in the promotion since returning in 2012. Based on his estimated net worth, Lesnar is still making between seven to eightfigures every year.
2. Roman Reigns ($5 Million per year)
Roman Reigns has been signed with WWE since 2010 and has become the company's biggest star. During his historic 1,316 day Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign, Roman signed a new contract for less dates and more money in 2022. Reigns recently returned to the company at SummerSlam 2024 as one of the most popular babyfaces.
3. Randy Orton ($4 Million per year)
Randy Orton is the longest tenured active star on the WWE roster and recently signed a five-year extension that will potentially make him the highest paid wrestler of all-time in the company's history. Being a 14-time world champion and having a litany of additional accomplishments under his belt, Orton is well deserving of being in the top three highest paid.
4. Cody Rhodes ($3 Million per year)
The current Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes sits at number four on our list. After returning to the company in 2022, Rhodes has been positioned as the top babyface and won back-to-back Royal Rumble matches on his way to dethroning Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40. Rhodes signed a two-year extension with the company ahead of Mania this year.
5. AJ Styles ($3 Million per year)
AJ Styles is one of the most decorated and accomplished wrestlers on the current WWE roster. In February 2022, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio and Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported that Styles re-signed a new multi-year contract worth $3 million dollars. Styles is a two-time WWE Champion who deserves every penny he earns and is recognized as one of the best wrestlers in the world.
6. Seth Rollins ($3 Million per year)
Seth Rollins is one of the more decorated wrestlers on the WWE roster. He is a former four-time WWE World Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion, Mr. Money In The Bank and the 2019 Royal Rumble winner. Rollins recently signed a new deal earlier this year (2024).
7. The Miz ($2.5 Million per year)
The Miz being so high on this list may be a surprise to some fans, but he shouldn't be due to his impressive list of accolades and tenure in the company. Signing with the company in 2005, the two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion has built a legacy that has earned him a lucrative deal and made him a great ambassador for the promotion for years.
8. Kevin Owens ($2 Million per year)
Kevin Owens has established himself as a workhorse for WWE throughout the past decade since signing a deal in 2014. With his current contract set to expire later this year, the promotion will be keen to keep him on the roster as one of the most reliable and popular stars in the business.
9. CM Punk ($1.5 Million per year)
CM Punk made his return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023. Since then, his popularity has only grown after nearly a decade away from the company. Punk is among the most popular babyfaces in the business today and signed a multi-year contract that WWE is reportedly wanting to extend even longer now.
10. Drew McIntyre ($1 Million per year)
One of the most high profile contract re-signings of the year was Drew McIntyre. With The Rock announcing the signing of his new deal, McIntyre ended months of speculation when he inked a new contract with WWE. His estimated per year salary is based on his previous deal. As the company's lead heel at the moment, "The Scottish Warrior" will remain a big part of the Monday Night Raw brand moving forward.
