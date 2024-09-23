Tony Khan Teases AEW On Max Plans
AEW CEO Tony Khan is 'All In' on streaming.
In addition to the recent updates regarding AEW content on TBS and TNT, which are available on TV and streaming, Khan has now provided an update for Max.
Over the weekend, Khan appeared on WFAN Daily, where he teased his plans for Max.
The plan is, I think, to do a lot of things potentially with MAX. That could involve a variety of things. We have the shows on TBS and TNT, that’s how they are available now. Dynamite, Collision, Rampage, pay-per-views, everything is on the table. I’m really excited to have TBS and TNT as a partner for all the great things we do.
Khan then turned his attention to pay-per-views, and doubled-down on his promise to have AEW on TBS and TNT for the foreseeable future.
For the pay-per-views, for sure, we’ve had great conversations about streaming. We’ve been doing it on Bleacher Report. They are sunsetting Bleacher Report. We’re going to be doing our pay-per-views on other apps. You can get the pay-per-views on other places for now. We’re working on some exciting announcements about where to get those and what’s to come with MAX. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. I can promise you, I’m 100% confident that you’re going to have AEW on TBS and TNT for a long time to come.
So what are the 'things' he's talking about? Well, we don't know yet. We'll just have to wait for the next announcement.
