Tony Khan Discusses a Mercedes Moné Return Ahead of Dynasty

The run of Ultimo Moné has come to a close, and Tony Khan is hopeful that she'll soon return home to All Elite Wrestling.

Mercedes Moné has been on hiatus from AEW ever since she lost the TBS Championship to Willow Nightingale at New Year's Smash late last year. She's spent the past few months traveling across the globe to defend the rest of her championship collection, and one by one, she's dropped them all.

The CEO promised that an AEW return would be in the works following her commitment to Winnipeg Pro Wrestling on Tuesday, March 31, which means the countdown has officially begun. And AEW President Tony Khan is ready for the clock to strike zero.

Mercedes Moné | All Elite Wrestling

“I am very excited about Mercedes Moné, she’s a huge part of AEW and I’m very excited to have her back in AEW, hopefully soon," Khan said while speaking to Jason Hall on 93.3 in Seattle, Washington.

“She’s been traveling the world, she’s wrestled all over. I think she’s hit a rough spot in her wrestling career in terms of her championship aspirations. She held so many championships all over the world. And now, with Mercedes having traveled the world, she won all these championships and she’s had some setbacks. I still think she’s one of the top wrestlers on the planet and I’m excited for her to return to AEW in 2026.”

While there is still no set timeline for Moné's return, she would be a welcome addition to an active roster that is now without it's biggest star for the remainder of the year.

Will Mercedes Moné help fill the void left by Toni Storm's absence?

"Timeless" Toni Storm will reportedly be on the sidelines until early 2027, best-case scenario, and her sudden absence comes after she announced her intentions of getting back her AEW Women's World Championship.

Reigning champion Thekla will be putting her title up for grabs Sunday night at AEW Dynasty against Jamie Hayter, who spoke to The Takedown on SI ahead of her latest showdown with The Toxic Spider.

Hayter acknowledged that Toni Storm has carried the AEW Women's Division for the better part of the last three years, but also recognized that with her needing time off, there's now an opportunity for others in the locker room to step up and help fill those massive shoes.

“Of course, this is an opportunity for myself and for everybody else. It's a chance to kind of mix up the roster a bit more. Maybe put people in the mix that haven't been for a while," Hayter said.

Mercedes Moné hasn't been around for a "while". Perhaps The CEO will step back into the mix here in the near future. Who knows, maybe she'll turn out to be Storm's mystery attacker.