Tony Khan Doubles Down on AEW's Outlook After Skydance News

The media industry got a shock to the system earlier this year when news broke that Paramount was planning on buying Warner Bros. Discovery and then merging the businesses to create one massive media conglomerate.

That merger and transaction potentially created some rocky waters for the pro wrestling industry, though AEW President Tony Khan has maintained his positivity about the move. Why does the merger create questions?

Paramount and its streaming service are currently in the middle of a major content distribution partnership with TKO Group, which owns WWE and UFC. All UFC events are streamed on Paramount Plus, and TKO Group is a direct competitor to Tony Khan's AEW. In addition, as with any major media merger, AEW could face an uncertain future as Skydance re-evaluates content priorities.

AEW's television programming currently runs on Warner Bros. Discovery platforms, and if things stay as is, Skydance will have two competing pro-wrestling promotions on its platforms.

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Tony Khan doubles down on Skydance merger

During Khan's media press conference ahead of AEW WrestleDream on Saturday, Khan was asked about the proposed merger and doubled down on how much he thought it would be a positive for AEW.

"This (the merger) is great for AEW and the wrestling fans who like AEW and watch AEW shows," Khan said. "I think AEW is going to become a stronger company and I've been very positive and said a lot of things that I was really looking forward to with this merger because I've had so many great conversations with David Ellison. I really respect him and like him a lot and I think he's going to be a fantastic leader.

"So, definitely David Ellison's very positive and excited about AEW. I've had a lot of really good conversations with him as far as what's going to be the strategy of the company. I can't speak to all those things, but I think it's going to be great and I think it's great for AEW and our fans, and for the company — for Skydance and Warner Brothers."

Two top AEW advocates will stay on inside new Skydance company

During the media appearance, Khan also revealed that two key AEW advocates at Warner Brothers Discovery were staying on board with the new Skydance company after the merger. Channing Dungy and J.B. Perrette are two high-level Warner executives who have been stewards of AEW inside the company walls. According to Khan, they will remain at Skydance.

This weekend, AEW continues its 2026 PPV year with WrestleDream. Announced matches for the show include Mercedes Mone vs. Thekla for the AEW Women's World Championship, Jon Moxley vs. Mark Davis for the AEW Continental Championship, and the brand-new Clockwork Carnage match for the AEW Men's World Championship in the main event.