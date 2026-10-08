How to Watch AEW WrestleDream 2026: Date, Start Time, Match Card & Live Stream
Orlando, Florida, is closing in on hosting the fourth annual AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view, and history will be made that Saturday night as Will Ospreay defends his AEW Men's World Championship in the very first Clockwork Carnage Match.
A brain child of the Aerial Assassin himself, Clockwork Carnage will feature eight different men vying for the top prize in the company.
The match will take place in two stages. Two wrestlers will start, with a new competitor entering the fray every three minutes. If a wrestler is pinned or they submit during this stage, then they are eliminated from the match.
Once all eight competitors have been introduced, Clockwork Carnage will move into a 15-minute scoring period. Whoever has the most pinfall or submission victories by the time the clock strikes zero will be crowned the AEW Men's World Champion.
Will Ospreay and Samoa Joe both punched their tickets to Orlando at AEW Grand Slam France, with more qualifying matches set to take place in the coming days.
The AEW Women's World Championship will also be on the line at WrestleDream as Mercedes Moné takes on the former champion Thekla, who earned this opportunity by defeating Willow Nightingale in a No. 1 Contender's Match last month at All Out.
There are four other title matches on the card as well, as Jon Moxley, The Young Bucks, The Brawling Birds and Swerve Strickland & The New Level will all defend their respective championships in the Theme Park Capital of the World.
Here's everything we currently know about AEW WrestleDream 2026. Check back for updates as more matches are expected to be announced ahead of the show, and the card is always subject to change.
AEW WrestleDream date:
Date: Saturday, October 17, 2026
AEW WrestleDream start time:
Start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
AEW WrestleDream location:
Location: Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, Florida
How To Watch AEW WrestleDream:
Streaming: HBO Max, Prime Video, PPV.com, Fubo, and YouTube in the United States and internationally on MyAEW.com.
AEW WrestleDream card (announced):
- 8-Man Clockwork Carnage Match for the AEW Men's World Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Samoa Joe vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD
- Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Thekla for the AEW Women's World Champion
- Two Out of Three Falls Match for the AEW World Trios Championship: Swerve Strickland & The New Level (c) vs. "Hangman" Adam Page, Brody King and Bandido
- The Young Bucks (c) vs. Kevin Knight & Kyle Fletcher for the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championship
- The Brawling Birds (c) vs. Divine Dominion, Sisters of Sin or Wrathlander for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship
- Jon Moxley (c) vs. Mark Davis for the AEW Continental Championship
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino