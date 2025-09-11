What Paramount's Potential Purchase Of Warner Bros. Discovery Could Mean For AEW
Warner Bros Discovery is the parent company of products such as DC Entertainment, Warner Bros. Studios, and HBO Max, the home of All Elite Wrestling.
Earlier today, it was reported that Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav believes that the price of HBO Max is "underpriced." He also revealed he plans to crack down on password sharing before the end of the year, while price hikes for HBO Max will come in the future.
That is far from the only news on the topic today, as the Wall Street Journal reported that Paramount Skydance is preparing to make a majority cash bid offer to purchase Warner Bros. Discovery. The bid encompasses the entire company, including cable networks, movie studios, and streaming services, like HBO Max, the streaming platform that hosts AEW content.
Paramount Skydance itself just finalized its merger between Paramount Global and Skydance Media mere weeks ago.
Could wrestling fans possibly see All Elite Wrestling content moved over to Paramount+ or a new service combining Paramount+ and HBO Max?
What Does This Mean For All Elite Wrestling?
Since the offer hasn't been finalized just yet and nothing has changed, there isn't word on what that could mean for products like AEW that stream their weekly episodes of Dynamite and Collision on HBO Max.
With AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery being locked into a multi-year deal that just recently started, one would imagine that would be picked up alongside any purchase by Paramount Skydance.
Paramount Skydance's streaming service, Paramount+, is the home for libraries from CBS, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, and more. The service has 79 million paid memberships, falling short of HBO Max's 125.5 million paid users.
That said, it might make sense for Paramount Skydance to potentially adopt HBO Max as their primary streaming platform if a deal is made, keeping AEW where it is and not having to force fans from one service to another.
This announcement has also caused shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to soar 34%.
