Tony Khan Hypes Paramount-WBD Merger as 'Great' for AEW

Opinions have flown across the media ecosystem about the news that the massive merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery was finally approved. AEW President Tony Khan is giving it a thumbs up.

Conventional wisdom says that a merger between Paramount and WBD might be a bad thing for AEW. Why? Paramount is the broadcast home of the UFC, which is a sister company to AEW competitor WWE under the TKO Group banner. Would TKO Group want Paramount to have a competitor brand under the same umbrella?

Khan isn't worried. In fact, he says that the proposed merger between the media conglomerates would strengthen AEW.

Tony Khan praises potential Paramount and WBD merger

Tony Khan | All Elite Wrestling

During a live stream on X, Khan spoke about the merger. He was positive about the move and said it would benefit AEW.

“I’ve made it no secret," Khan said. "Dozens and dozens of times I’ve gone on the record and said I look forward to a time when, hopefully, it will be Paramount and Warner Bros. together. I think it will make AEW stronger.

"What a fantastic announcement for AEW and our fans to have the leadership of the great David Ellison coming in. This is somebody who loves professional wrestling and loves sports. It’s somebody who I’ve worked with in the National Football League ... This is a great TV producer, a great film producer, and somebody who I think is gonna be a great leader for Warner Bros., just like he is now for Paramount. I’m excited about what is happening in the world of media, and you should be too if you’re an AEW fan because, ladies and gentlemen, this is a great time for us.”

AEW announced a new television deal with WBD last year. Currently, the company airs two flagship shows on Warner properties. AEW Dynamite airs on TBS, and AEW Collision airs on TNT.

This weekend, AEW returns to PPV with All Out. The event takes place inside NOW Arena in Chicago and will feature Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley in the main event for the AEW Men's World Heavyweight Championship.

Other announced matches for the show include Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. FTR vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championships in a ladder match, Thekla vs. Willow Nightingale, and an AEW World Trios Championship match that pits Adam Page and Brodido against Swerve Strickland and The New Level.