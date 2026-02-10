Tony Khan on Will Ospreay: ‘He’s Doing Very, Very Well and on the Road to Recovery’

All Elite Wrestling's Will Ospreay has been away for quite a while after dealing with lingering injury issues. His last match was at Forbidden Door 2025, where he was written off television after a brutal attack by the Death Riders.

A video package was aired on AEW television showing Ospreay and his road to recovery, giving fans some hope that he might not be away for much longer and that a return could be coming soon.

Ospreay returning before All In?

Will Ospreay had to take some time away from in-ring action to get surgery for a herniated disc. There have been posts on social media showing Ospreay working on his recovery, but there hasn't been much confirmation from AEW on when fans can expect to see him back.

AEW President Tony Khan appeared on 107.7 The Bone and was asked about how Ospreay is doing and the video package that aired on television.

"I talk to Will Ospreay a lot, and he’s doing very, very well and on the road to recovery, which is incredible news for AEW. Because Will Ospreay’s one of our greatest stars we’ve ever had. And AEW’s a better place anytime Will Ospreay is involved in any aspect of All Elite Wrestling." Tony Khan

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter also reported last week that All Elite Wrestling is hoping to have Ospreay back on-screen before All In 2026, which is returning to Wembley Stadium in August.

Ospreay continuing to be involved with wrestling

While his surgery and recovery have stopped Ospreay from doing anything in the ring, that doesn't mean he has been sitting back doing nothing for the last several months.

He made a recent return to New Japan Pro-Wrestling as one of the several talents who congratulated NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi after his retirement bout with Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom. And he later showed up to get involved with his former faction, The United Empire, and its new leader, Callum Newman.

Ospreay has also been very active as the producer and member of the creative team for the UK-based women's independent promotion, Pro Wrestling Eve. Numerous stars from AEW have appeared in that promotion, such as AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander, Alex Windsor, Nyla Rose, and many more.