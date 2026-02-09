Tony Khan Discusses Whether He Plans to Bring in More Free Agents in the Near Future

2026 might be less than two months old, but Tony Khan has wasted little time in adding to his already stacked roster. So far this year the AEW President has brought in the likes of The Rascalz, Jake Doyle, and Tommaso Ciampa, who already holds championship gold.

This is on top of getting to utilize Andrade El Idolo on a regular basis after he was left in contractual limbo through the closing months of 2025.

Although Powerhouse Hobbs, now known as Royce Keys in WWE, has left the company, the depth of AEW's roster remains strong. But that doesn't mean Khan is looking to settle with the talent he already has available to him.

Tommaso Ciampa | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

During a new interview with Baby Huey of 107.7 The Bone, Khan reflected on his company's start to the year, and his raft of new signings. And when it was then put to him that he'd been particularly "aggressive" in free agency, he explained that his approach is here to stay.

"I am constantly evaluating the market and scouting for fantastic wrestlers if they're available to join AEW. AEW is where the best wrestle, and it will be for a long time." Tony Khan

It had earlier been reported by Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp that more new AEW names will be on the way in the coming weeks. Furthermore, additions to the women's division are expected.

Tony Khan explains why he was determined to re-sign Andrade El Idolo

Tony Khan | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Attention then turned to Andrade El Idolo who has vaulted himself into AEW's main event picture since returning to the company in early January. He initially returned in October but reported issues with his WWE non-compete clause left him on the sidelines.

However, now free and clear, Andrade has quickly become an important player at the top of the card. In doing so, he's notched up four straight wins, and most recently saw off Kenny Omega on Dynamite to move one step closer to the AEW World Championship.

As a result of that win, Andrade will now face "Hangman" Adam Page at Grand Slam for the right to become the number one contender for AEW's top prize.

When questioned about why he decided to bring Andrade back to AEW for another run, Khan made it clear how highly he rates the former WWE star. He also highlighted that the pair remained on good terms, even when they went their separate ways in late 2023.

"Andrade El Idolo, as soon as I heard he would be available, I've always wanted him to be here. Andrade and I have a great relationship. He had been in AEW previously, and he left on fantastic terms. It's been great to have him back, and I've always said that Andrade has a home here."

Khan went on to praise Andrade for his run in the first-ever Continental Classic, but concluded that in 2026, he's better than he's ever been.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

Major AEW Event Announced For New York City

Paul 'Triple H' Levesque Reportedly Facing 'Internal Criticism' Over WrestleMania 42

Orange Cassidy Names Bad Bunny As Dream WWE Opponent

Bron Breakker Reportedly Undergoes Surgery Just Weeks Out from WrestleMania 42