Tony Khan Announces Huge Collaboration Between AEW and the NFL

On the week of Super Bowl LX, Tony Khan has announced a huge collaboration between All Elite Wrestling and the NFL.

In addition to being the President of All Elite Wrestling, Tony Khan is also the Chief Football Strategy Officer for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The NFL team is owned by his father, Shad Khan. Now Khan's two worlds will come together for a unique collaboration later this year.

Tony Khan recently spoke with Compas On The Beat on Radio Row. During the interview, Khan revealed a new partnership between AEW and the NFL, which will see the company sell Lucha Libre masks for all 32 NFL teams.

"I've always wanted the NFL and AEW to work together," Tony Khan said. "This is a Jacksonville Jaguars Lucha Libre mask, but I'm so excited about it because they will be putting this up, and these will be available for all 32 NFL teams. So starting the first night of the NFL Draft, Thursday, April 23rd, we will have these masks available on ShopAEW.com for all 32 NFL teams.

"Now, finally, I've always wanted this. It's a dream I've been working on for years. A partnership between the NFL and AEW. So whoever your NFL team is, whatever football team you're a fan of, you'll be able to get an All Elite Wrestling NFL mask for your team."

What does this mean for WWE's partnership with the NFL?

Back in August 2023, WWE announced a multi-year partnership with the NFL to create team-branded championship titles for all 32 NFL teams.

However, shortly after this announcement, despite being prominently featured in their initial marketing, the Jacksonville Jaguars title belt would disappear from WWE's website, never to be seen again. It seemed clear at the time that the AEW owner was less than thrilled by the partnership and didn't want the team his family owned working with his competition.

Less than three years later, Khan announced a partnership between All Elite Wrestling and the NFL. It's unclear whether this means the deal between the WWE and the NFL has come to an end, as WWE typically has exclusivity agreements in its merchandise deals to prevent such situations.

We're only 3 days away from the Super Bowl! Rep your own NFL Legacy Title Belt, available now on @WWEShop.https://t.co/8j4C0QTHhl pic.twitter.com/F3gVFEnldW — WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2026

Despite the recently announced partnership between AEW and the NFL, WWE Shop still has multiple NFL Title Belts available, including this weekend's Super Bowl XL teams, the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

Despite being released in 2023, the price hasn't budged, as the titles are still listed at a whopping $599.99. If your favorite team is competing this weekend, now would be a perfect time to pick up one of these title belts while they're still available.

