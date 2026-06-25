AEW Collision SPOILERS (6/27/26): Match Results for Forbidden Door Go-Home Show
Just days remain before AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door goes live on pay-per-view, Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max, and there's still one more show ahead of Sunday's high-stakes event
AEW Collision will air this coming Saturday, June 27 at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on TNT and HBO Max, but it will be airing on tape delay. The show was filmed on Wednesday night from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, right after AEW Dynamite went off the air.
Saturday's edition of Collision offered the final opportunities for Mercedes Moné and Maya World to build even more momentum heading into the Women's Owen Hart Tournament finals on Sunday at Forbidden Door. Mercedes partnered up with ROH Women's World Champion Athena to take on Maya World and Hyan in a tag team match.
CMLL Women's World Champion Persephone also put her title on the line against Billie Starkz, and a major announcement regarding Skye Blue and the Survival of the Fittest Match was made during the show.
Fans will get to watch Chris Jericho in action this Saturday night as he takes on JD Drake. Plus, Jake Doyle, Adam Priest, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Místico, Dezmond Xavier and TNT Champion Kevin Knight will all be competing as well.
Finally, the last match of the night that was filmed (not necessarily the main event of the broadcast) was The Conglomeration taking on The Opps ahead of their big cage match Sunday night at Forbidden Door.
The following spoilers for Saturday's episode of AEW Collision are courtesy of PWInsider, and they are limited in scope.
AEW Collision match results for Forbidden Door go-home show on Saturday, June 27:
- Chris Jericho defeated JD Drake.
- ROH Women's World Champion Athena and Mercedes Moné knocked off Maya World and Hyan in tag team action. Athena picked up the win by pinning Hyan.
- Skye Blue versus Stardom's Maika was announced for the Forbidden Door Buy-In, the winner will advance to the TBS Championship Survival of the Fittest Match. Kris Statlander, Hikaru Shida, Harley Cameron, Queen Aminata and CMLL Women's Champion Persephone have qualified thus far.
- Místico and "Speedball" Mike Bailey defeated The Premier Athletes.
- CMLL Women's Champion Persephone (c) defeated Billie Starkz to retain her title.
- Jake Doyle defeated Adam Priest.
- TNT Champion Kevin Knight defeated Dezmond Xavier.
- The Conglomeration defeated The Opps. Orange Cassidy picked up the win for his team by pinning Anthony Bowens.
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino