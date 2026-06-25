AEW Collision SPOILERS (6/27/26): Match Results for Forbidden Door Go-Home Show

Just days remain before AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door goes live on pay-per-view, Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max, and there's still one more show ahead of Sunday's high-stakes event

AEW Collision will air this coming Saturday, June 27 at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on TNT and HBO Max, but it will be airing on tape delay. The show was filmed on Wednesday night from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, right after AEW Dynamite went off the air.

Saturday's edition of Collision offered the final opportunities for Mercedes Moné and Maya World to build even more momentum heading into the Women's Owen Hart Tournament finals on Sunday at Forbidden Door. Mercedes partnered up with ROH Women's World Champion Athena to take on Maya World and Hyan in a tag team match.

#AEWCollision

8/7c, TNT & HBO Max

This Saturday, 6/27@MercedesVarnado/@AthenaPalmer_FG vs @MayaWorldd/@_thehyan

After attacking Maya last week, Mercedes & Athena collide vs Maya/Hyan THIS SATURDAY, the night before Moné vs World in the Owen Hart Cup Final at #ForbiddenDoor! pic.twitter.com/vurmULsxpF — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 25, 2026

CMLL Women's World Champion Persephone also put her title on the line against Billie Starkz, and a major announcement regarding Skye Blue and the Survival of the Fittest Match was made during the show.

Fans will get to watch Chris Jericho in action this Saturday night as he takes on JD Drake. Plus, Jake Doyle, Adam Priest, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Místico, Dezmond Xavier and TNT Champion Kevin Knight will all be competing as well.

Finally, the last match of the night that was filmed (not necessarily the main event of the broadcast) was The Conglomeration taking on The Opps ahead of their big cage match Sunday night at Forbidden Door.

The following spoilers for Saturday's episode of AEW Collision are courtesy of PWInsider, and they are limited in scope.

AEW Collision match results for Forbidden Door go-home show on Saturday, June 27:

Chris Jericho vs. JD Drake | All Elite Wrestling

Chris Jericho defeated JD Drake.

ROH Women's World Champion Athena and Mercedes Moné knocked off Maya World and Hyan in tag team action. Athena picked up the win by pinning Hyan.

Skye Blue versus Stardom's Maika was announced for the Forbidden Door Buy-In, the winner will advance to the TBS Championship Survival of the Fittest Match. Kris Statlander, Hikaru Shida, Harley Cameron, Queen Aminata and CMLL Women's Champion Persephone have qualified thus far.

Místico and "Speedball" Mike Bailey defeated The Premier Athletes.

CMLL Women's Champion Persephone (c) defeated Billie Starkz to retain her title.

Jake Doyle defeated Adam Priest.

TNT Champion Kevin Knight defeated Dezmond Xavier.

The Conglomeration defeated The Opps. Orange Cassidy picked up the win for his team by pinning Anthony Bowens.