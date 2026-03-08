Tony Khan Reveals Newest AEW Signing

After nearly four years of working for Tony Khan, one of the company's highest flyers has finally gotten his All Elite graphic.

Blake Christian has sporadically appeared on AEW television since 2022, having a standout showing on AEW Collision on Saturday night. Christian and his tag partner, Lee Johnson, may have lost out on a $200,000 Four-Way against Private Party, La Faccion Ingobernable, and The Outrunners, but Christian ended up getting that bag after the match.

Khan took to social media following the match and announced Christian is officially a member of the AEW roster.

The Swirl, Vanilla Baby Blake Christian + @BigShottyLee, had another excellent showing on Saturday #AEWCollision tonight, and now it’s official: @_BlakeChristian is All Elite! pic.twitter.com/KGFJmVZwl9 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 8, 2026

"The Swirl, Vanilla Baby Blake Christian + [Lee Johnson], had another excellent showing on Saturday tonight, and now it’s official: [Christian] is All Elite," Khan said. Christian joins a growing list of recent AEW signings, including The Dogs and The Rascalz.

Saturday's match was Christian's second in AEW in 2026, as he and Johnson previously lost to The Young Bucks on AEW Collision in January.

Christian's long road to AEW

Blake Christian is officially a member of AEW. | AEW - AllEliteWrestling.com

The 28-year-old may be new to AEW officially, but he has been under the arm of the organization for some time.

Christian was a standout on the independent wrestling scene following his debut in 2017, eventually getting looks in New Japan Pro-Wrestling during the pandemic era in 2020. This would put him on WWE's radar, and he would sign with the company on a developmental deal in February of 2021.

He would go on to take up the name "Trey Baxter," wrestling sporadically on WWE NXT and 205 Live before being released in November of that year. Christian would not be off television for long, however.

Khan announced his purchase of the Ring of Honor brand in March of 2022, and Christian would soon find a home there. He would debut in AEW on March 22 of that year on AEW Dark, defeating Rohit Raju in his first appearance. He would go on to become a staple of ROH programming over the last four years, forming his tag team The Swirl with Johnson (who has been under AEW contract for several years now) in early 2025.

In addition to Ring of Honor and New Japan, Christian also has found success in Gamechanger Pro Wrestling. He won the company's world title at Cage Of Survival 2 in 2023, and would hold the championship for 356 days before being stripped of the belt in May of 2024.