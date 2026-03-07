AEW Collision Preview (3/7/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

AEW Revolution is quickly approaching, but for FTR, there's one more obstacle in their way before they can fully devote their attention to the Young Bucks.

On the February 21 edition of AEW Collision, The Rascalz scored an upset victory over the champs in an eliminator match to earn an AEW World Tag Team Championship opportunity at a later date.

Tonight, Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz are finally calling their shot. If they manage to defeat FTR again, The Rascalz will earn not just the titles, but a ticket to Revolution to defend the titles against the Young Bucks.

The enduring rivalry between FTR and the Young Bucks reached a brand new level of hate after FTR attacked Matt and Nick Jackson's family in Ontario, California. Both teams are eager to settle the score at Revolution, but FTR can't afford to take their eyes off The Rascalz, who've been very impressive since debuting in AEW.

Will the reign of the Top Guys continue, or can The Rascalz pull off another upset, this time, one that ends in gold?

Death Riders vs. Don Callis Family continues

Claudio Castagnoli and Konosuke Takeshita wrestled to a time limit draw in the 2025 Continental Classic. | All Elite Wrestling

Before Konosuke Takeshita gets his rematch with Jon Moxley for the Continental Championship at Revolution, he'll have to go through another member of the Death Riders that he has unfinished business with. During the 2025 Continental Classic, Takeshita and Claudio Castagnoli fought to a time limit draw.

Tonight's match isn't under Continental rules, meaning that Castagnoli and Takeshita won't have to worry about a 20-minute time limit ending their match this time around. Another effect of the absence of Continental rules is that seconds aren't explicitly banned from ringside, meaning that Jon Moxley and the Death Riders (or the Don Callis Family) could make their presence known at any time.

Nevertheless, the second clash between the CMLL World Heavyweight Champion and NJPW World Television Champion is guaranteed to have a lasting impact heading into Revolution. Which champion will come on top?

Also on Collision

Over in the tag team division, The Outrunners, Private Party, LFI, and The Swirl will vie for $200,000 in a 4-way match. Each team has a chip on their shoulders to win, especially Private Party, who recently returned to AEW after being off television for nearly a year.

After hanging Brody King with a steel chain on Dynamite until Bandido ran to the ring to make the save, Swerve Strickland is determined to remind the AEW roster how "dangerous" he can be, especially those with close ties to Brody King. He's starting by wrestling Bandido's brother, Gravity, in his first Collision match of 2026 to send a message.

Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

How to Watch AEW Collision:

TV: TNT

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Collision Time:

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. CST

AEW Collision Location:

Location: Tucson Arena in Tucson, AZ

AEW Collision Card (Announced)

FTR vs. The Rascalz for the AEW World Tag Team Championships

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Swerve Strickland vs. Gravity

The Outrunners vs. Private Party vs. LFI vs. The Swirl in a $200,000 4-Way Tag