WWE Reveals Date for Final Match of John Cena's Career
After this, you truly won't be able to see him ... in a wrestling ring, that is.
Legend John Cena will participate in the final match of his storied wrestling career on Dec. 13, 2025, when he will headline Saturday Night's Main Event at Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C, the WWE revealed Tuesday.
The announcement follows the 17-time World Champion's year-long farewell tour, which included appearances at WrestleMania 31 and SummerSlam. Cena first announced his plans to retire from the WWE in July 2024.
"John’s contributions to WWE are immeasurable. There are no words that can truly relay how much he means to this business,” WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque said in a statement. “Together with our partners at Events DC and Capital One Arena, we look forward to honoring his legacy and delivering an unforgettable send-off for both John and the WWE Universe.”
It is not clear yet who Cena will be joining in the ring. The event will stream in primetime exclusively on Peacock.